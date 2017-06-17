Champion Chevrolet tops Smarty Pants for city crown

In fact, seven out of the last eight champions have been from the JC American League.

Smarty Pants had only lost one game all season, going a stellar 24-1 with a chance to end their season on a high note Friday night at Lions Park. Their opponent was familiar foe Champion Chevrolet. In the end, Champion defeated Smarty Pants 6-2, with all of its runs coming in the third inning.

“To win the city championship against the best team in the league is huge for us,” said Champion coach John Estes. “This was the best group of guys we’ve played all year. We have the utmost respect for them. I’ve had Garrett [Gentry] on my team since he was seven years old. It’s unbelievable seeing how much they’ve grown.”

All of Champion’s runs came from batters one through six. Alex Estes and Cameron Wilcox both went two-for-three.

Gentry threw a gem of a game, going the complete six innings and only allowing six hits.

“It’s hard to beat a team three times,” said Smarty Pants coach Scott Counts. “It is really hard to beat a good team three times. They were the better team today and hats off to them.

“Garrett threw a great game. The fielders fielded it behind him and it was just a great game for them top to bottom.”

Ayden Connell went 1-for-3 with a run and an RBI for Smarty Pants.

With the league season concluded, both coaches will move on to compete in the All-Stars and have aspirations of winning a state championship.

Thursday

Smarty Pants 2, Bucs 0

Major Osbolt threw a semifinal no-hitter for Smarty Pants, striking out 13 and allowing only two base runners.

Ayden Connell led the Smarty Pants offense by going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

Damian Mejia scattered three hits and struck out eight over 4 1/3 innings for the Bucs.