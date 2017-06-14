Owenby, Reed taken in MLB Draft

East Tennessee State University junior catcher Hagen Owenby and Vanderbilt’s Reed Hayes were taken in the Major League Draft on Wednesday

Owenby was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the 12th round, while Hayes, a Johnson City native, was taken by the Baltimore Orioles in the 13th.

Owenby was the 350th pick.

Should Owenby sign with the Braves, he could begin his profesisonal career in the Appalachian League. The Danville Braves open the season June 22 at Elizabethton.

It marked the second straight year Owenby has heard his named called. He was drafted in the 14th round (435th pick) by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2016.

Owenby, who started all 59 games for the Bucs in 2017, hit .346 with 12 doubles, one triple, 13 home runs, 40 walks, 54 runs and 51 RBIs.

Owenby won the TD Ameritrade Home Run Derby last July en route to becoming the second Buccaneer to claim the honor.

Hayes, a Walters State transfer, was a two-way player in his lone season at Vanderbilt, but he projects as a pitcher as a pro.

At the plate, he hit .276 with 36 RBIs and 30 runs scored. And on the mound, the right-hander made 21 relief pitching appearances with a 5.75 ERA and a team-high seven saves.

Hayes was one of five Vanderbilt players drafted, including first-rounder Jeren Kendell, who went to the Dodgers.