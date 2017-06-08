Skole leaving ETSU for Citadel

The Post and Courier in Charleston, South Carolina, is reporting that sources close to The Citadel say Skole is the school’s choice to replace Fred Jordan, who retired after 26 years with 831 career victories.

Richard Sander, ETSU’s athletic director, confirmed that The Citadel has been in contact with Skole in regard to its vacant position.

“The good thing about this is The Citadel has handled it great,” Sander said Thursday before the news broke. “They called me early and said they’d like to talk to him, and Tony has kept me abreast of all that’s going on. Clearly, he is one of the finalists.”

The Post and Courier said Skole, former South Carolina star Landon Powell and Presbyterian coach Elton Pollock were the finalists for the job. Powell is the head coach at North Greenville.

Skole interviewed earlier this week. He starred in baseball and football for the Citadel. He hit a home run against Miami in an NCAA regional championship game that put The Citadel into the 1990 College World Series. As a defensive back, he played on two football teams that made the NCAA Division I-AA playoffs, being a team captain and leading the squad in interceptions.

He is in the school’s Hall of fame.

In 18 seasons at ETSU, Skole is 436-509. The Bucs went 30-29 this season.

“I clearly don’t know what their criteria is,” Sander said. “But I would think they would have an interest in having somebody who is a Citadel person coach the team because of the uniqueness of the military institution — somebody who understands the culture, somebody who understands the process, somebody who understands the things the students go through.

“From an outsider’s perspective, he’s a pretty solid candidate for that job.”