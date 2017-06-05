TSSAA pitch-count rule under further review

At the Board of Control meeting, which begins Tuesday and runs through Thursday in Murfreesboro, the organization will take a closer look at its pitch-count rule, which was in effect for the first time this season.

TSSAA assistant executive director Gene Menees will explain the changes that are being proposed, which could include removing or rewording rule No. 2, which states, “If a pitcher exceeds any end number while working a batter and is removed from the mound after finishing that batter, only the first pitch thrown to that batter will apply toward the total pitch count for purposes of days of rest.”

For example, in a game this season, an area player had thrown 74 pitches prior to facing his final batter. He threw four pitches to that batter, leaving him at 78 for the game. However, because it was his final batter, his “official” pitch count reverted back to 75. That allowed him to pitch again after two-day’s rest (remaining in the 56-75 pitch bracket) instead of being in the three-day’s-rest bracket (76-119), which is where he should have been according to actual pitches thrown.

A possible rule change would be having no exceptions to the pitch count based on last batter faced.

Also on the Board of Control agenda — and not to be confused with Bluff City’s Sullivan East — a new school in Memphis has requested membership with the TSSAA. Bluff City High School will open this fall in Memphis with enrollment of 120-165 in ninth grade with a new grade added each year. The school plans to compete in baseball, softball, volleyball, soccer and track.

— — —

College signings

Numerous athletes across the area made their college choices official recently. Here’s the rundown:

SCIENCE HILL

Basketball is still in the works for Bowden Lyon. He made his choice official with Roane State Community College. ...

Nate Jackson has some more outdoor work to do in his future. He signed a track and field scholarship with South Carolina’s Newberry College. ...

Brandon Garland has his sights set on college baseball. He chose South Carolina’s Spartanburg Methodist College. ...

Soccer is the sport of Kennah Harris’ college choice. She picked Milligan College to continue her career.

SULLIVAN EAST

Aaron Frye decided to narrow his three-sport career down to baseball for college. He signed to play at Walters State. ...

Morgan Buchanan has more tennis in her future, and she will pursue that sport at King University. ...

Wrestling is Allison Davis’ sport, and the University of the Cumberlands was her college choice.

UNIVERSITY HIGH

A four-year starter for the Lady Buccaneers, Maya Houston made it official with King University as she will continue her soccer career.

PROVIDENCE ACADEMY

The Lady Knights’ school-record holder in the two-mile run, Amy Ferguson signed with Milligan College for track and cross country. ...

Alex Bradford played two sports for the Knights, but golf was his college choice at King University.

TENNESSEE HIGH

Bryce Williams decided to continue his playing career by signing with Emory & Henry in football. ...

Austin Henson has signed to play Sprint Football at the United States Military Academy.

— — —

The TSSAA’s summer dead period begins June 25 and ends July 8.

No coaching, observing, or contact between coach and players in sport involved. There is no practice, no open facilities, and no weight training/conditioning.