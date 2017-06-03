A man for all seasons: Frye wins athlete of the year award

For that reason, the senior was selected as the Johnson City Press Male Athlete of the Year on Saturday.

All told, Frye led the Patriots to 58 victories in three sports. He was the starting quarterback for the football team, which racked up nine wins and hosted a playoff game. Then he helped the basketball team win a school-record 31 games and send legendary East coach John Dyer to the state tournament for the first time in his 29-year tenure at the school. Then came baseball, where Frye posted an eye-popping 1.22 ERA while leading the Patriots to 18 victories.

On the gridiron, Frye performed like the three-year starter he was, throwing for 999 yards with 17 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Frye completed 58 percent of his pass attempts as he presided over an offense that averaged just a shade under 37 points per game during a 9-1 regular season.

Once basketball season started, Frye was a key part of a Patriots squad headlined by Gavin Grubb. Frye was a force on both ends of the floor, averaging 10.1 points and 2.0 steals per game. East had a banner year on the hardwood, winning a pair of games at the Arby’s Classic over former Big Seven Conference foes Dobyns-Bennett and Tennessee High.

With Frye playing a prominent role, East went on to win both the District 1-AA title and the Region 1-AA title. After several close calls in recent years, the Pats were able to finally break through the glass ceiling with a win over CAK in the Class AA sectionals to earn a trip to Murfreesboro.

However, one could easily argue that Frye saved his best for last. Once baseball season rolled around, the righty was almost unhittable for a large stretch during the regular season. He finished with a 7-3 record, and his 1.22 ERA was the best among all high school pitchers in the area. Frye struck out 69 batters in 57 1/3 innings of work to put an exclamation point on a stellar senior year.

Frye’s numbers speak volumes, but his leadership is what truly set him head and shoulders above the crowd. Frye now plans to continue his baseball career at Walters State, where he signed near the end of last month.