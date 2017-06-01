Indians claim top honors on 30th annual Super 22 team

Dobyns-Bennett came within three runs of reaching the Class AAA state baseball championship game, but the Indians didn’t come up short on the 30th annual Johnson City Press Super 22 baseball team. Daniel Starnes was chosen as the player of the year, and Indians’ coach Ryan Wagner earned coach of the year honors as the squad was announced Thursday.

Joining Starnes — who is slotted third in the honorary batting order — in the starting lineup were University High’s Cas Blevins (batting leadoff and playing left field), Daniel Boone’s Colt Campbell (hitting second and playing second base), Will Leonard of David Crockett (batting cleanup and playing third base), Tennessee High’s Zach Hall (hitting fifth at first base), Dobyns-Bennett’s Evan Mahaffey (batting sixth in right field), Unicoi County’s Shaddon Peavyhouse (in the No. 7 spot at shortstop), Science Hill’s David Bryant (batting eighth in center field), and David Crockett catcher Will Long (batting ninth).

The pitching rotation was headed by Starnes along with Science Hill’s Brandon Feathers. Rounding out the rotation are Dobyns-Bennett’s Matt Taylor and Sullivan East’s Aaron Frye. Elizabethton’s Garrett Hartley is the setup man for the second straight season while Unicoi County’s Clay Simpson was selected as the closer.

The second team is headed a pair of Science Hill players: third baseman Bryson Tolley and second baseman Tilo Skole. Also earning spots were Unaka’s John-Wesley Hardin (chosen as a designated hitter), Elizabethton first baseman Brodie Adams, Daniel Boone shortstop Eric Rigsby, Unicoi County’s Dylan Putman in left field, Hampton’s Wyatt Lyons in center field, and North Greene shortstop/pitcher Zane Potter, who was chosen for the right field position.

Starnes became the sixth D-B player to earn the Super 22’s top honor. He was extraordinarily difficult for opponents to contain at the plate as batted .343 with seven homers and 51 RBIs on the season. Starnes also cracked 16 doubles.

As a pitcher, Starnes drew some tough assignments and finished with a record of 4-2. He worked 40 innings with 39 strikeouts and had an ERA of 3.10.

In the state tournament, Starnes locked down Munford in a 4-1 victory to keep the Indians’ season alive. He pitched a complete game five-hitter, and did not allow an earned run. At the plate, he had six RBIs in five state tournament games.

Wagner became the second D-B coach to earn the coaching honor, and the first since Mike Ritz in 1996. He guided the Indians to 31 victories, and into the if-necessary game of the upper bracket at the Class AAA state tournament — where the Indians lost a tough 5-3 decision to eventual state champion Brentwood.

Blevins, a junior, hit a Super 22-leading .530. He added 32 RBIs, 16 doubles and six triples along with a stunning 1.406 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. On the mound he went 5-3 with a 2.46 ERA.

A senior, Campbell racked up a .430 batting average with three homers and 23 RBIs to go along with seven doubles and five triples.

Leonard led the Super 22 team with 10 home runs while also driving in 39 runs. The senior finished with a batting average of .373.

Hall put up nice numbers at the plate and on the mound. The senior batted .330 with seven homers, 37 RBIs and 10 doubles. As a pitcher, he was 6-3 with a 1.40 ERA and a very impressive 66-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 60 innings.

Mahaffey was an offensive rock for the Indians. A senior, he hit .406 with three homers and 36 runs batted in.

A Coastal Carolina signee, Peavyhouse batted .374 in his senior season. He also totaled four homers and drove in 33 runs.

A solid defensive player, Bryant was steady at the plate as well. The senior finished with a .373 batting average to go along with a pair of homers and 32 RBIs. Also, he added seven doubles and four triples.

The only catcher on the team, Long provided good defense and a steady bat. The junior batted .354 with three home runs and drove in 24 runs.

PITCHING ROTATION

Starnes, Feathers, Taylor and Frye combine for a tough four-man rotation.

Feathers was unbeaten, finishing 7-0 with a 1.75 ERA. The junior struck out 50 batters in 48 innings while walking only eight.

Taylor led the staff with 10 wins while losing only twice. The junior struck out 69 batters in 62 2/3 innings.

Frye had a brilliant stretch in the middle of the season and finished with a 7-3 record and a Super 22-best 1.22 ERA. The senior struck out 69 batters in 57 1/3 innings.

Hartley, a senior, was the player Elizabethton turned to on the mound deep into the postseason. He finished with a 7-3 record, 2.35 ERA, and struck out 76 batters in 59 2/3 innings.

An ERA of 1.49 and 66 strikeouts made Simpson, a junior, a strong choice for the closer role. He also posted a record of 6-1.

SECOND TEAM HIGHLIGHTS

— Tolley, a senior, hit .367 with 37 RBIs and 14 doubles.

— Skole, a senior, had 27 RBIs, eight doubles and batted .390.

— Just a sophomore, Hardin went 5-2 as a pitcher with two saves and a 2.23 ERA. He batted .397 with 26 RBIs.

— Adams, a senior, batted .33 with a pair of homers and 21 runs batted in. He was 6-1 as a pitcher with a 2.73 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 48 innings.

— Rigsby, a junior, hit .406 with two homers and 23 RBIs to go along with 10 doubles.

— A senior, Putman hit .366 with five homers and 37 RBIs

— Lyons hit .413 on the season and stole 23 bases. On the mound, the senior was 6-4 with a 2.24 ERA.

— Potter, a junior, batted .427. On the mound, he tossed 66 innings with a Super 22-best 95 strikeouts and only seven walks. He was 9-2 with a 1.06 ERA.