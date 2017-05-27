More ninth-inning heroics keep Bucs alive

For the second time in the Southern Conference tournament, the East Tennessee State baseball team has come back from a multiple-run deficit to win in the last inning. The Bucs scored three times in the bottom of the ninth to beat VMI 12-11 in an elimination game on Friday night.

The Bucs had been swinging the bats well all night, accumulating 15 hits before the ninth. ETSU final turn at the plate saw Aaron Maher single to right field to bring home Chris Cook and the winning run after Cook doubled to bring Hunter Parker in for the tying run.

ETSU will move on to play Samford in another elimination game today at 3:30. This is nothing new for the Bucs having their backs against the wall as they won nine of their last twelve games to avoid the play-in game to start the tournament. Don’t expect the BucCANeers to go quietly. With luck on their side, anything is possible.

The Bucs had fallen into the losers’ bracket with a 6-4 loss to UNC-Greensboro earlier in the day.

Against UNCG, ETSU had runners at the corners with no outs in the bottom of the ninth. Maher nearly connected for what would have been a game-winning, three-run homer, but the ball barely curled foul. He would eventually pop out to the shortstop, then Hagen Owenby hit into a double play to end the drama.

Cook and Parker had two hits apiece for the Bucs, with Cook denting his team-leading 20th double of the season. Jammer Strickland tallied two RBIs, both on a bloop hit to right field in the fourth inning.

The pitching staff struck out nine batters, which broke the school record for the third year in a row for strikeouts in a single season. The Bucs currently have 438, which bested last year’s record by two.

Owenby caught two Spartans trying to steal second base, which brought his postseason total to three in two games.