Bulldogs turn baseball program over to Perkins

Matthew Hardin has stepped down, and Nicholas Perkins was recently announced to take over the position.

“Coach Hardin’s son, Gavin, will be a senior and Coach Hardin decided he wanted to be a dad for his son’s senior year and enjoy watching him play baseball,” said the 36-year-old Perkins.

Hampton suffered close loss after close loss this year, but hit its stride in the postseason. The Bulldogs ended Unaka’s season in the losers’ bracket semifinals of the District 1-A tournament, and then ended University High’s season in the losers’ bracket final. Then they forced North Greene into the if-necessary game before falling in the championship.

But Hampton wasn’t done. The ‘Dogs knocked off Northview Academy in the region semifinals before losing to North Greene, and then falling to Greenback in the sectional.

“I think it’s awesome,” said Perkins. “I want to congratulate Coach Hardin and his assistants on a great postseason run.

“As it relates to myself, I won’t have to convince kids that they can, so to speak. They proved this year Hampton can compete on a high level.”

Perkins has been at Hampton for two years, teaching special education and working with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He said he’s excited about the new coaching opportunity.

“First and foremost I want to thank God for His grace and mercy toward me,” said Perkins. “And I want to thank my wife, Heather, for her support. I also want to thank my principal/athletic director Jeff Bradley for his confidence in me to teach the game and lead the baseball program.

“And I don’t want to name names because I don’t want to leave someone out, but there have been so many quality baseball people from so many levels who have poured into me. I appreciate everyone who contributed to me getting the position where I am now.”

Perkins has worked as an assistant at Johnson County and also at Emory & Henry College. In 2015 he was offered a position at Appalachian State, but the school reversed the creation of the slot. Perkins stayed on and helped the program without any fanfare.

“In the history books, I was never there,” he said. “I worked camps and showcases, and they introduced me as being in player development.”

Perkins has also been involved with the National Pitching Association, and has worked camps and showcases at the University of Tennessee and ETSU.

He said he hopes he can use some of his experience to help his new players.

“I think we have some good players coming back,” said Perkins. “And there’s some nice talent in the middle school as well. The future is bright. I think it’s a really neat time to be in Hampton baseball.”