Bucs' quest ends with loss to Paladins

However, with a championship berth on the line last night, the Bucs’ valiant postseason efforts came to a close in the form of an 8-6 loss to Furman.

The Paladins went ahead in the bottom of the seventh inning and never looked back. Furman manufactured its four runs in the home half of the seventh by way of a single, a double and a wild pitch. The Bucs’ rally was thwarted in the top of the eighth as they left a runner stranded at second.

Senior Aaron Maher topped the Bucs by going 2-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs. Jammer Strickland accounted for a pair of hits and an RBI for ETSU, which took a 5-3 edge with a two-run seventh.

For Furman to win the tournament title, it must beat UNC-Greensboro twice. The champion advances to the NCAA Tournament.

Versus Samford, ETSU scored in six of its eight offensive innings, including nine combined runs in the third and fourth innings. Seven of the nine starters for ETSU recorded at least one hit — with four posting multi-hit performances.

As a team, ETSU drew 13 walks, which matched a Southern Conference Tournament record that was set in 1986 — when the Bucs walked 13 times against Appalachian State.

With 13 hits against the Bulldogs, ETSU has posted double-digit hits in 39 games this year including six in the last five games. The 16 runs scored also marked the 16th time this year ETSU has scored double-digit runs and the third time in the last six games.

Chris Cook was the catalyst for ETSU’s offense as the red-shirt junior went 3-for-4 with five RBIs and two runs. Strickland also posted a strong performance, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a team-leading four runs.

Maher joined in with three RBIs as he connected with his fifth homer of the year in the sixth inning.

The Buccaneer pitching staff struck out nine batters, which brings the all-time single-season record to 455 strikeouts this season. Blake Smith and Peyton Taylor combined for seven Ks against Samford, with Smith recording all three in the first inning.

Taylor recorded four strikeouts, which matches a career high for the red-shirt senior that he set in 2013 at The Citadel.

After entering tournament play as the seventh seed, the Bucs knocked off Western Carolina and VMI with ninth-inning comebacks. ETSU closes its year with a 30-29 record.