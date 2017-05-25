Buccaneers stun Western with five-run ninth

Cullen Smith’s two-run, two-out triple capped a five-run ninth inning as the Buccaneers rallied past Western Carolina, 8-6, early Thursday morning in the Southern Conference baseball tournament.

Aaron Maher had a two-run double in the ninth and Christian Bailey also drove in a run with a double.

The seventh-seeded Bucs (28-27) advanced to a winners’ bracket game set for today at noon. They will square off against UNC Greensboro.

The ETSU-Western contest was scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Wednesday, but heavy rains caused a delay of almost five hours.

Smith’s big hit finished off a 4-for-6 night for the all-freshman team selection.

Connor Bartow (2-1) was the winning pitcher in relief. Maher, an outfielder who pitched four innings all season, worked the ninth for his first save.

Using six pitchers, the Bucs trailed 6-1 before putting up a pair of runs in the seventh, Ethan Rice connecting for a run-scoring double off the left-field wall and Hunter Parker adding an RBI single.

Bartow then took the mound to pitch two shutout innings, recording a pair of strikeouts, and keep ETSU within striking distance.

From there came the top of the ninth, when the Bucs made plenty of hay on just three hits. Each of those hits, however, went for extra bases. Jammer Strickland getting hit by a pitch, a fielder’s choice by Parker and Cook drawing a walk on four pitches set up Maher’s two-run double.

Following an intentional walk to Owenby, Bailey knocked in a run — which knotted the score at 6 — with a two-bagger to the right-field gap. After the Cats induced a pop fly for the second out, Smith delivered his game-decided blow.

A walk and hit-by-pitch enabled Western to threaten in the bottom of the frame. Maher, however, answered by inducing a 4-6-3, game-ending double play.

Strickland, who socked an RBI double that put ETSU up 1-0 in the first inning, Parker and Maher collected two hits apiece for the winners. Seven of ETSU’s nine starters accounted for at least one hit, and the team’s eight runs were divided between eight players.

Starting pitcher Blake Smith blanked the Cats in his three innings of work, yielding just one hit. Western took advantage of Smith’s exit to score five times in the fourth, and tallied its final run in the sixth.

Outhit 14-9, the Cats received a 3-for-4 effort from Cameron Blaquiere.

Western Carolina, seeded second, fell to 28-27. The Cats’ season ended with a 4-1 loss to Samford on Thursday.