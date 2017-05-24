ETSU uses five-run ninth to win SoCon tourney opener

Aaron Maher had a two-run double in the ninth and Christian Bailey also drove in a run with a double.

The seventh-seeded Bucs (28-27) advanced to a winners' bracket game on Friday at noon where they will face the winner of Thursday's Samford-UNC Greensboro game.

The game was scheduled to begin at 4 p.m., but heavy rains caused a delay of almost five hours.

Smith's big hit finished off a 4-for-6 night for the all-freshman team selection.

Connor Bartow (2-1) was the winning pitcher in relief. Maher, an outfielder who pitched four innings all season, worked the ninth for his first save.

The Bucs used six pitchers.

Western Carolina, seeded second, fell to 28-27 and will play the loser of Samford-UNCG in an elimination game Thursday at 4 p.m.