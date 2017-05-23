ETSU to open SoCon tourney against Western Carolina

ETSU will take on Western Carolina at 4 p.m. at Fluor Field in Greenville, South Carolina. The Catamounts won the tournament last year, beating Mercer twice on the final day.

The Bucs come into the tournament 27-27 and are seeded seventh in the field after a 9-15 conference record. The Catamounts are 28-26 and seeded second after going 15-8 in conference games.

Western Carolina swept ETSU in a three-game series in the regular season.

The Bucs will have to deal with one of the SoCon’s best players in Bryson Bowman. The senior outfielder was chosen as the league’s player of the year by the media and shared that award with Mercer shortstop Ryan Hagan in the coaches’ voting.

Bowman comes into the tournament hitting .389 with 11 home runs. He has had a statistically historic season with a school-record tying 27-game hitting streak, the best in the SoCon this year and tied for fifth-best in league history. He also reached base safely in 42 consecutive games.

He had hits in 48 of WCU's 54 regular-season games while reaching base in 53 of the 54 games.

Bowman is one of five Catamounts to earn All-SoCon honors. Second baseman Nobu Suzuki was also on the first team, while left-handed pitcher Bryan Sammons and shortstop Brett Pope were second-team picks. Outfielder Andrew Robinson was on the all-freshman team.

ETSU has a star of its own. Catcher Hagen Owenby was a first-team all-conference selection. The junior, who won the national Home Run Derby last summer, leads the Bucs, hitting .352 with 12 home runs and 48 RBIs.

Hunter Parker (.351), Christian Bailey (.341), Chris Cook (.339), and Aaron Maher (.317) are all hitting over .300 for the Bucs, who are batting .305 as a team. Cullen Smith was on the all-freshman team.

Blake Smith (4-6, 5.08 ERA) will start for ETSU.

Ryan Simpler has been the Bucs’ best pitcher, going 6-4 with a 3.99 ERA. He has 96 strikeouts and has a chance to break Reid Casey’s 16-year-old single-season school record of 107.

The winner of Wednesday’s game is scheduled to play again on Thursday at 4 p.m. The loser will play an elimination game at 9 a.m.

Rain could play havoc with the schedule. Tuesday’s play-in game between VMI and The Citadel was delayed and the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday indicate rain is likely for much of those days as well.

The double-elimination tournament is scheduled to end up on Sunday with the champion earning the SoCon’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.