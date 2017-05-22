ETSU baseball's Owenby an All-SoCon first teamer

Selections were announced by the league offices on Monday. Owenby was chosen as the first-team catcher on both the coaches’ and Sports Media Association all-conference team. Also for the Buccaneers, Cullen Smith garnered a spot on the all-freshman team — which is chosen by the coaches.

Owenby, who was named the SoCon Player of the Week on Sunday, is leading the team in batting average (.352), home runs (12), RBIs (48), walks (37), slugging percentage (.581) and on-base percentage (.445). He has started in all 54 games for the Bucs where he has started 45 games behind the plate and nine as the designated hitter.

In the month of May, Owenby is hitting .413 in 12 starts while tallying 13 RBIs off 19 hits. In that same span, he has contributed four home runs and three doubles while slugging .739.

Smith is one of five Buccaneers who has started every game this year, but he is the only freshman on that list. He finished the regular season with a .294 batting average, and he totaled 58 hits including 12 doubles, one triple and a pair of home runs.

Moreover, Smith tallied 35 RBIs while touching home 36 times. He even walked 29 times, which is the second-most on the squad, while striking out only 30 times.

In conference games this year, Smith is hitting .299, which is the third-highest on the team, while touching home 24 times and connecting with six doubles.

Mercer’s Ryan Hagan and Western Carolina’s Bryson Bowman were honored as co-players of the Year while The Citadel’s JP Sears was named pitcher of the year.

UNCG’s third baseman Caleb Webster was awarded freshman of the year honors, and Mercer’s head coach Craig Gibson was named the coach of the year after guiding the Bears to their third straight regular season title.

ETSU will begin its postseason schedule on Wednesday, May 24 at 4 p.m. as the Bucs take on 2nd seed Western Carolina in the Southern Conference Tournament presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C.