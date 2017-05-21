Area teams, athletes ready for Spring Fling challenge

The 24th annual version of the TSSAA five-sport state championship chase gets under way Monday with the pentathlon and decathlon events at the Middle Tennessee State University track in Murfreesboro.

Action in baseball, softball, soccer and tennis starts Tuesday.

Elizabethton and Unaka are in the mix for softball state championships while Science Hill stayed in the hunt for a soccer state title.

Dobyns-Bennett and North Greene are alive for shots at a baseball state title.

Here’s a sport-by-sport look at area teams and individuals who will be competing (all opening games are scheduled for Tuesday and times listed are Eastern Daylight Time):

BASEBALL

The format in each classification is two four-team double-elimination brackets with a one-game championship Friday at MTSU’s field.

Class AAA

Dobyns-Bennett meets Murfreesboro Blackman at 7:30 p.m. at Siegel. The Indians are in the same bracket with Brentwood and Munford.

Class A

North Greene got an opening-game draw against Summertown at 7:30 p.m. at Middle Tennessee Christian’s field. The Huskies are also paired with Goodpasture Christian and Trenton Peabody.

SOFTBALL

Played at the Murfreesboro Sports Complex, the format is an eight-team double-elimination bracket.

Class AA

Elizabethton won’t know its first opponent until Monday afternoon. The Lady Cyclones will play the winner of Monday’s rain-delayed sectional between Greenbrier and Waverly.

Elizabethton’s contest will be played at 6:30 p.m. at the Starplex No. 2 field at the Murfreesboro Sports Complex.

Sweetwater and McNairy Central are with Elizabethton in the top half of the bracket.

It appears to be a favorable draw for the Lady Cyclones with Christian Academy of Knoxville and Chattanooga Central both in the bottom half of the bracket.

Class A

It probably wasn’t the best draw Unaka could have gotten as the Lady Rangers will meet perennial powerhouse Goodpasture at 5 p.m. on Starplex No. 4.

Goodpasture, which defeated Daniel Boone this season, has won nine state championships — including six in a row from 2003-2008 (the last three in Class AA). Goodpasture also won the 2011 Class AA state title. The Lady Cougars have also finished runner-up seven times, including 2009, 2012 and 2013 in Class AA.

It should also be noted that Goodpasture is a private school and will not be competing for a public-school state title beginning next season as it will move to Division II.

SOCCER

This event is an eight-team single elimination bracket with all games at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex.

Science Hill (22-1) will open against Cleveland (21-0-2) at 8 p.m. The Hilltoppers are ranked No. 4 in the state while Cleveland is ranked third.

No. 2 Station Camp is in the same bracket with Science Hill while top-ranked Germantown Houston battles Knox Farragut in the top half of the bracket.

TENNIS

This event will be played at Old Fort Park with the team semifinals set for Tuesday. The finals are Wednesday.

BOYS

Class AAA

Team — Tennessee High battles White Station at 2 p.m.

Individual competition begins Thursday with finals set for Friday.

BOYS

Class AAA

Singles — Stone Cozart of Tennessee High will face Cole Crosland of White County at 10 a.m.

Doubles — Tennessee High’s Jacob Marshall and Charlie Moseley will meet James Eaves and Grayson Marlow of Knox Bearden at 10 a.m.

Class A-AA

Singles — Nate Barrett of Sullivan South will face Daniel Cox of Red Bank at 1 p.m.

GIRLS

Class AAA

Singles — Lainey Hill of Dobyns-Bennett will face Sydney Dattlio of East Hamilton at 10 a.m.

Doubles — Marlaina Peterson and Makenna Peterson of Volunteer will go up against Brentwood’s Evelyn Calhoun and Georgia Fischer at 10 a.m.

TRACK

Unicoi County senior Stephanie Wisse will compete in the Class A-AA pentathlon along with Sullivan South’s Olivia Kent.

Here’s the list of area qualifiers for the track meet, which will be held Wednesday (Class AAA girls pole vault only), Thursday (girls full meet and boys pole vault), and Friday (boys full meet).

Class AAA

BOYS

Ryan Jacomet, Daniel Boone (pole vault)

Aziz Dunn, Dobyns-Bennett (long jump)

Noah Shelton, Daniel Boone (high jump)

Tanner Henry, Dobyns-Bennett (high jump)

Reese Cornett, Dobyns-Bennett (100 hurdles)

Bryce Barrett, Dobyns-Bennett (100, 200, 400)

Ben Varghese, Daniel Boone (1600, 3200)

Alex Crigger, Science Hill (1600, 800)

Jeamy Williams, Dobyns-Bennett (400)

Science Hill (4x100, 4x400)

Daniel Boone (4x800)

Dobyns-Benentt (4x200, 4x400)

GIRLS

Caitlin Cutshall, Daniel Boone (pole vault)

Meredith Fullbright, Science Hill (pole vault)

Julia Parr, Science Hill (pole vault)

Whitney Christian, Volunteer (long jump)

Kelsey Bailey, Dobyns-Bennett (triple jump)

Morgan Salyers, Volunteer (triple jump)

Addisyn Rowe, David Crockett (high jump)

Khyra Gambrell, Dobyns-Bennett (discus)

Daniela Palomino, David Crockett (discus)

Chloe Arnold, Tennessee High (100, 200)

Maria Chellah, Daniel Boone (400)

Katy Neubert, Science Hill (400)

Sophia Neglia, Dobyns-Bennett (3200)

Julia Simpson, Science Hill (3200)

Science Hill (4x800)

Dobyns-Bennett (4x400)

Tennessee High (4x200)

Class A-AA

BOYS

Andrew Bowen, Unicoi County (pole vault)

Hunter Eads, Sullivan East (shot put, discus)

Ethan Ward, Sullivan South (110 hurdles)

Porter Bradley, University High (3200)

GIRLS

Hailey Hawkins, Unicoi County (pole vault)

Jasmine Roberts, Elizabethton (shot put, discus)

Camryn Koroma, Elizabethton (shot put, discus)

Stephanie Wisse, Unicoi County (100 hurdles, 100, 300 hurdles)

Heather Feuchtenberger (800)