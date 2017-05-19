Ray Smith back to lead Elizabethton Twins

Smith, who will be in his 31st season on staff for Elizabethton, has a career managerial record of 957-632 with 12 first-place finishes in 23 seasons as the Twins’ manager.

Smith, a six-time Appalachian League manager of the year, has won seven Appalachian League Championships in Elizabethton.

“We feel very fortunate to have Ray Smith guide our team, and the tremendous support he continues to give this community by way of providing players for free youth baseball clinics, visits to local non-profits, our children’s hospital and many more community events, is a true testimony of his love of Elizabethton and for the game of baseball,” said Mike Mains, the Twins general manager.

Longtime Elizabethton resident Jeff Reed will returns for his 14th season as hitting coach. Luis Ramirez will return as pitching coach.

Trainer Davey LaCroix and strength coach Ben LaChance will report to Elizabethton for their first year.

The Twins, seeking their 28th consecutive winning season, open the 2017 Appalachian League schedule June 22nd at 7 p.m. against the Danville Braves. Their first six games are home.