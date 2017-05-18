Area teams face the question: Boro? Or No Boro?

Here's a brief look at each TSSAA sectional contest with the burning question: Boro? Or No Boro?

BASEBALL

Class AAA

Maryville (30-10) at Dobyns-Bennett (27-11)

The Indians did exactly what they needed to do in order to have their best shot of reaching the state tournament. They won the region title, and in so doing they avoided Knox Farragut. But Maryville did beat Farragut twice in the district.

Still, for D-B it should be: Boro!

Class AA

Elizabethton (20-11) at Pigeon Forge (30-7)

The Cyclones lost in the region final, and in so doing avoided CAK’s Spencer Strider and his 97-mph arm. But Pigeon Forge is no bargain, either. The last time the Cyclones played the Tigers it was in the 2013 state tournament, and Pigeon Forge rode the big arm of Will Crowe to a no-hitter en route to a state title.

Oh my, wouldn’t revenge be sweet?

So the Cyclones could be: Boro!

Class A

Hampton (10-15) at Greenback (26-7)

The Bulldogs’ happy fun ride takes the team 152 miles down the road to face an extremely tough opponent. Greenback was 0-4 against Grace Christian before beating Grace 6-5 in the Region 2-A final.

This type of challenge means Hampton is likely: No Boro.

SOFTBALL

Class AA

Union County (30-9) at Elizabethton (35-6)

The Lady Cyclones got this far last year, and ran into a buzzsaw. This year’s lineup is very capable of knocking the teeth off a buzzsaw.

Still, Elizabethton will need a to play good defense against a typically well-rounded Union County squad.

The Lady Cyclones could be: Boro!

Unicoi County (33-13) at CAK (36-6)

The Blue Devils were ahead 5-0 on Elizabethton before being unable to stop the onslaught comeback Wednesday. Still, this team has a lot of talent, steady defense, and top-notch pitching.

However, playing at Christian Academy of Knoxville often proves treacherous. At least this is the final time area teams will have to deal with the private school as it moves to Division II next season.

The signs for Unicoi point to: No Boro.

Class A

Tellico Plains (18-8) at Unaka (27-13)



Unaka has to like its chances against Tellico Plains. The Lady Rangers avoided a potential no-hope march to Meigs County, and actually should be a favorite against a team that will travel a beastly 187 miles for this encounter.

Add it up, and Unaka could very well be: Boro!