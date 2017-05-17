North Greene's Page shuts down Hampton's offense for Region 1-A baseball title

However, Brett Deaton of Hampton had other ideas as he broke up the no-hitter with a bloop single to right field to start off the seventh.

Page managed to complete the game as North Greene defeated the Bulldogs, 8-3, for the Region 1-A championship.

“We faced a pitcher who pitched well today. I say he pitched well because he walked a bunch of people,” said Hampton head coach Matthew Hardin. “We also weren’t taking good at-bats.”

Hampton did manage to draw 10 walks off of Page, but did not collect its first hit until late in the game.

The Bulldogs managed to manufacture their three runs in the seventh off of three walks and two singles.

Page finished with eight strikeouts. Wyatt Lyons, Dru Owens, and David Fleenor each had an RBI for Hampton.

The game got out of hand early as North Greene exploded for six runs in the home half of the third inning, mostly via smart base running. The Huskies stole nine bases.

Hampton will travel to Greenback on Friday in the Sectionals while North Greene will host Grace Christian.

“I’m really proud of my guys tonight,” said North Greene head coach Jason Lowe. “We haven’t been swinging the bats well lately. I challenged them before the game that we had to hit it if we wanted to win this game.”