Greeneville slips past Elizabethton for Region 1-AA baseball championship

That was enough to give the Cyclones a shot, but in the end, the Greene Devils made enough plays to win the game 4-2 and capture the regional title.

“What our guys could control, we did the absolute best we could,” Presnell said. “Our guys made every push I think we needed to make.”

The Cyclones will now hit the road to face Pigeon Forge in the sectional round on Friday night. The Greene Devils (30-3) will host CAK, which dropped a 7-4 result to Pigeon Forge in the Region 2-AA final on Wednesday.

Greeneville didn’t waste any time jumping on Elizabethton starter Brodie Adams. Cody Hartness roped a two-run double in the top of the first to give his team the lead before the Cyclones even came to the plate.

The Greene Devils plated two more runs in the top of the third to go ahead 4-0, chasing Adams from the mound. Corey Russell came on in the top of the fourth and shut down Greeneville the rest of the way in order to keep Elizabethton’s hopes of a comeback alive.

“Corey Russell – I mean, wow,” Presnell said. “That’s one of the best hitting teams in the state and they didn’t sniff that.”

Russell allowed just three hits in four innings with five strikeouts to his credit. While Russell kept the Greene Devils in check, Elizabethton plated two runs in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI double by Ethan Eggelston and a run-scoring groundout by Russell.

Elizabethton’s uprising marked the end of the line for Greeneville starter Austin Collins, who allowed just one hit in the first four innings before running into trouble in the fifth. Caden Ramsey came on to record the final out of the fifth frame, and then used a sinking breaking ball that dove toward the outside corner of the plate to keep the Cyclones off balance the rest of the way.

Greeneville coach Andy Collins said going to Ramsey was part of the game plan coming into the game, and the move seemed to halt Elizabethton’s momentum.

“That was the plan going into it,” Andy Collins said. “(Ramsey) has done that before, and that’s why we were counting on him to do that again.”

Still, the Cyclones very nearly turned the tide in their last at-bat. Ryan Wetzel led off the bottom of the seventh with a near-perfect bunt down the third-base line that seemed destined to be an infield single. But Greeneville’s Jordan Idell swooped in and whipped the ball over to first where Hartness made a sensational scoop to record the out.

Next up was Eggleston, who laced a hot shot down the first-base line that seemed to have extra bases written all over it before Hartness snagged it and tagged first to record the second out. One more groundout sealed the win.

“It’s been defense and pitching all year,” Andy Collins said. “That’s going to keep you in games and then hopefully you’re going to push a few runs across. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

Despite the loss, Presnell said his team isn’t afraid to hit the road on Friday in search of a berth in the state tournament.

“They’re a great ball club,” Presnell said of Greeneville. “My prediction is that they’ll be in Murfreesboro, and that’s where we want to go.”