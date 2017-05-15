Cyclones dispatch Greeneville in Region 1-AA semifinals

The Cyclones broke the game open in the fourth inning and beat Grainger 6-2 to earn a spot in the regional finals against Greeneville on Wednesday.

The game got off to a rough start for the Cyclones’ senior starting pitcher, Garrett Hartley. There were two passed balls in the top of the first as Grainger drew first blood, but Hartley settled in as he struck out the next three batters.

Elizabethton tied the game (1-1) in the bottom of the first.

“We’ve tried to work our lineup to where we distribute runs well,” said Elizabethton head coach Ryan Presnell. “We have to have guys that can run in certain locations in the lineup so that we can put certain things in play.”

The sparks continued to fly as the Cyclones got a lead off of the bat of junior Ethan Eggleston when he drove a double to deep right field to knock in two runs, giving Elizabethton a 3-1 after two innings.

Eggleston finished the game with two RBIs and went 2-for-4.

After a shaky start, Hartley settled down and shut down the Grizzlies during the second through the fourth innings, including working his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth.

Hartley finished the game with six strikeouts in just over four innings of work. Michael Robinson relieved Hartley in the seventh and Corey Russell finished the game for the Cyclones.

“These guys know exactly what it will take to get us to Murfreesboro,” Presnell said. “That dream is very much alive now. We’ve got a lot of guys in very critical positions. When I look at us as a baseball team, we’ve got a wrench for every job. We haven’t run into a job that we haven’t had the tools for.”