ETSU's Atkins, Johnson top athletes at SoCon track meet

Kyra Atkins was the most outstanding female performer, while Ben Johnson was the men’s most outstanding performer. They were the highest scoring athletes in the meet.

Atkins defended her title in the 100-meter hurdles with a SoCon meet-record time of 13.25 seconds. Atkins ran the same time in Thursday’s preliminaries, but the wind level precluded it from counting as a record.

The sophomore became a two-time winner later in the day, winning the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.86 seconds.

Johnson did much of his work a day earlier, winning the discus with a heave of 50.19 meters and javelin (58.8), finished second in the hammer throw (56.15) and 12th in the shot put.

ETSU’s Katrina Seymour, who set a meet record in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:00.81 in the prelims, injured her right leg running the anchor leg of the 4x100-meter relay and was unable to finish the hurdles. Seymour still managed a second-place finish in the 400-meter dash.

In the 3,000-meter steeplechase, ETSU's Simeon Roberts defended his 2016 title, turning in a time of 9:15.50. He was followed by teammate Noah Charles, a freshman from Science Hill, for a 1-2 Bucs sweep.

The ETSU men and women both finished fourth in the meet as host school Western Carolina took the men’s championship and Samford won the women’s title.

Tennis team falls in NCAA

The ETSU men’s tennis team fell 5-0 in the first round of the NCAA tournament to No. 20 South Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Friday.

Due to heavy rain that came through the area, the postseason match was delayed an hour to let the courts dry at the Cone-Kenfield Tennis Center on the campus of the University of North Carolina.

After the courts dried, the Gamecocks rushed out to an early lead as they won the first two doubles matches 6-1 and 6-2.

South Carolina kept its momentum as Andrew Schafer and Yancy Dennis claimed the first two singles matches in straight sets. The decisive match point came out of the No. 5 position as David Gonzalez was out-dueled in three sets by Alex Fennell, 2-6, 6-0, 6-1.

Robert Herrera gave Harrison O’Keefe stiff competition, but the Buccaneer was defeated 7-6 (8-6), 6-4. David Biosca was one of the two Buccaneers to win a set as he won the first set 6-3 over No. 49 Friedrich in the No. 1 spot. With the game tied at 4-4 in the second set, Biosca’s match went unfinished due to South Carolina claiming the match.

ETSU concluded its season at 16-8 while South Carolina improved to 21-6.

Baseball game postponed

The ETSU baseball series opener against Samford was postponed Friday because of rain.

The Bucs and Bulldogs will play a doubleheader Saturday at 1 p.m. at Thomas Stadium. The final game of the series will be Sunday at 1 p.m. Sunday will be Senior Day as the Buccaneers recognize 10 members who will be playing their final Southern Conference home game.