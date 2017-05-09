Jr. Bucs clipped by North Greene, 2-1

With the outcome, University High moved into the losers’ bracket final scheduled for Wednesday at 5 p.m. to play Hampton.

Hampton ended Unaka’s season with a 10-2 outcome earlier Tuesday.

North Greene will wait until Thursday to play for the District 1-A crown. The Huskies already punched their ticket to next week’s Region 1-A Tournament.

The Junior Bucs were up 1-0 thanks to a RBI double from Carter Pollock in the first inning. His two-out hit allowed Jack Bembry to score the go-ahead run.

University High held the lead, but missed opportunities to add to that. In both the fifth and sixth innings UH had runners on second and third with no outs — but could not push across a single run.

North Greene had a similar situation in its half of the sixth thanks to some help. Zane Potter led the inning off with a walk and stole second.

Wesley Dotson followed with a sharp ball that scooted by Bembry at short as both runners ended up in scoring position.

A strikeout helped the Junior Bucs, but Cameron Freshour sent a fly ball to left that allowed Potter to score. Later in the play, the relay throw went to Bembry, who tossed to third . The ball, however, went astray, enabling Dotson to score the eventual game-winning run.

“I told them after the game out of all the games this year I’m so proud of them,” said North Greene head coach Jason Lowe. “Down to six outs, we huddled up before the bottom of the sixth and I challenged them. I told them if you can come out with the lead or at least a tie, we will win this ball game,

Matt Page tossed the complete game for the Huskies, yielding four hits that led to the one run.

Cas Blevins was the tough-luck losing hurler. He gave up the two unearned runs on three hits with nine strikeouts.

District 1-A softball

Katlyn Weaver drove across both Unaka runs Tuesday night, pushing the Lady Rangers to a 2-1 victory over University High in the District 1-A softball winners’ bracket final.

Sarah Tipton and Erika Potter scored for Unaka, which got an exceptional pitching performance from Corie Schuettler.