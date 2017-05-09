Cubs won! So they put a ring on ETSU dietician

To celebrate, the team gave out 1,908 World Series Rings to players and supporting staff. East Tennessee State University Campus Wellness Dietitian Alexa Scully was one of those recipients.

Scully is a sports dietitian nutritionist who was hired by the Cubs to work for one of their affiliate teams: the Tennessee Smokies.

“I manage all of their nutrition at home and on the road and work with the athletes individually,” said Scully.

As part of her job, Scully has worked with several of the major league players, including players who have gone on to play with the Cubs.

“A few guys I worked with at the Tennessee Smokies made it to the big leagues last season, and being at the minors, I also worked with a few of the major league guys when they were assigned to the Tennessee Smokies for rehab,” Scully said.

As part of her work with the Cubs, Scully was on the 2016 World Series Nutrition team, which is what led her to being awarded a ring. Scully was honored to receive this gift.

“When I found out, I was super excited, but I don’t think I fully comprehended what was happening until a couple weeks after I found out the news. I am extremely thankful and blessed to be 1 out of 1,908 rings given out in the organization,” Scully said.

The ceremony where the rings were presented was an amazing event for Scully who described it as “surreal” and “very exciting.”

“We had many employees from the Cubs organization there to support us and present us with our rings,” Scully said.

As far as her work at ETSU, Scully is dedicated to accommodating students’ dietary needs such as food allergies, intolerances, sensitivities and any medical nutrition issues. She works one on one with students and brings healthy options to campus dining.

“I promote and educate students on how nutrition plays an important role in health, and I am always working on ways to help increase nutritious foods in the Market Place,” Scully said.

In the future, Scully will continue working for the Cubs and is dedicated to her work as a dietitian.

“I am working for the Cubs with the Tennessee Smokies for the 2017 season, and I will also continue to work with athletes on campus at ETSU,” Scully said.“I feel I have a long career in sports nutrition as it is definitely my passion.”

Editor’s Note: This article is courtesy of The East Tennessean, ETSU’s student newspaper.