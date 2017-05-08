Jr. Bucs get past Rangers in eight innings

After both the Buccaneers and Unaka were held scoreless for seven innings, UH broke through for three runs in the top of the eighth. They made it stand up for a 3-2 win in the winners' bracket semifinals of the District 1-A baseball tournament Monday at David Crockett's field.

"This was a big win for our program," said UH head coach Josh Petty. "In the last four or five years, we've been on the other end of those 3-1, 3-2 games. It's nice to be on this end and finally get one."

UH (20-7) will face North Greene or Hampton in the winners' bracket final Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Unaka (17-8) meets the loser at 5 p.m.

Jack Bembry drew a walk to start the top of the eight inning, and Hunter Seehorn followed with a line drive hit to put runners on the corners. Carter Pollock hit a sacrifice fly to give UH a 1-0 lead.

Jacob Hare and Brant Hare delivered back-to-back RBI hits to stretch the lead to 3-0.

Those extra runs were necessary as Unaka struck for two runs in the bottom half. Blake King hit a one-out triple and scored on a wild pitch. Hunter Rice later added an RBI single, and the Rangers had runners on first and second with two outs.

However, Bembry closed the door with his eighth strikeout of the game. Bembry went the distance, allowing six hits.

Cas Blevins, Hunter Seehorn, Brant Hare and Jake Oligney each had two hits to pace the Buccaneers at the plate.

John Ramsey was the tough-luck loser for the Rangers. He went 7 2/3 innings, allowing seven hits, three runs, and striking out seven batters.

"Both pitchers threw quality games," said Petty. "There weren't very many situations throughout the game with runners in scoring position. Both guys were pretty dominant."