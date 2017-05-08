Hilltoppers press forward

The Hilltoppers put up enough crooked numbers on the scoreboard to keep their season alive, beating Crockett 10-2 in a losers’ bracket contest at the District 1-AAA baseball tournament. Science Hill’s victory also featured a spectacular pitching performance by Bryson Tolley, who was making his first career pitching start.

With the win, second-seeded Science Hill advanced to the losers’ bracket final, where they will meet third-seeded Tennessee High. The Vikings fell to top-seeded Dobyns-Bennett 11-6 in the winners’ bracket final earlier on Monday evening.

Crockett got on the board in the top of the first on a solo homer by the aptly named Will Long. Pioneers’ starter Devin Foster was an out away from escaping a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the first, but a two-run single by Graham Rickenbrode and an RBI single by Chance Hall put the ‘Toppers up 3-1.

Aside from Long’s homer and an RBI double by Ethan Burger in the top of the third, Tolley was dominant. The senior righty was making his first career start, and nobody knew what to expect.

“I told him if it was two (innings) or five, just give me what you can,” said Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards. “It turned out he was feeling good after five and he gave us seven. The bottom line is that we have a chance to fight for the region now. He pitched an excellent game.”

After having Tommy John surgery a few years ago, Tolley said his arm usually starts hurting after 25 or 30 pitches, which has forced him into the role of closer. But on Monday he went the distance, striking out 10 batters while giving up two earned runs on three hits.

“Once I got into the fifth, I saw the light at the end of the tunnel and started throwing harder,” Tolley said. “My arm doesn’t hurt at all. I’m just glad I could do it for my teammates.”

While Tolley kept on keeping on, the ‘Toppers kept putting runs up on the board. Science Hill pushed its lead to 5-1 in the bottom of the second on a sac fly by Jacob Beaird and a bases loaded walk issued to Rockenbrode.

Four more runs in the bottom of the sixth extended Science Hill’s lead to 10-2. Tolley helped himself out with a two-run single during the rally before striking out five of the last six batters he faced to seal the deal.

Dobyns-Bennett 11, Tennessee High 6

The Indians plated five runs in the bottom of the third and held off a late rally by the Vikings to move into the District 1-AAA title game.

D-B starter Matt Taylor labored through a tough second inning, throwing 40 pitches while surrendering two runs to the third-seeded Vikings. But Taylor was able to settle in and pitch six innings, and meanwhile, his teammates picked him up with another masterful hitting performance.

“I definitely struggled a little bit in that inning, but I knew I didn’t want to come out that early,” Taylor said. “I just needed to be more consistent throwing strikes, getting it over the plate more.”

The Indians plated a run in the fourth, one in the fifth before tacking on three runs in the sixth – including a towering home run to centerfield by XX to push their lead to 11-4. Tennessee High rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh, but D-B was able to quell the rally and punch its ticket to another regional tournament.

The Indians have now earned the right to take a day off and await the winner of the losers’ bracket final between the Hilltoppers and the Vikings, which is scheduled to be played on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

“I’m proud of my guys,” said D-B coach Ryan Wagner. “One goal’s met, but we’d like to win this thing. So we’ll wait and see what happens, be ready to go and enjoy a day off tomorrow, that’s for sure.”