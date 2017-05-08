Eggleston's walk-off hit lifts Cyclones

Ethan Eggleston sent his team into a state of euphoria, crushing a deep fly ball to left field for a two-out, walk-off three-run double in the winners' bracket semifinals of the District 1-AA baseball tournament at J. Fred Johnson Stadium on Monday. The hit erased a two-run deficit, and the Cyclones won 9-8.

Improving to 16-9, Elizabethton moved into Wednesday's winners' bracket final against Unicoi County or Sullivan South at 6 o'clock.

"We've always said nothing could stop a team of destiny," said Eggleston. "We really do feel we have something special going on here."

Cyclones' head coach Ryan Presnell said his team battled despite facing the last strike.

"It just speaks to the dogged mentality of these guys," said Presnell. "We come into this believing who we are, knowing who we are, and what it is we want to do."

East (17-11) slipped into the losers' bracket. In Monday's late game, Happy Valley faced Johnson County in an elimination setting.

Eggleston said he thought his hit was a game-ender, but not in a happy way for his team.

"I thought it was right to him," said Eggleston. "(When I saw it drop), it was like all of the stresses of the season came down into one."

Presnell said left field is tough at that time of day at J. Fred.

"That's a tough play, and it just speaks to putting the ball in play hard, and trying to make things happen," said Presnell. "That's a pretty desperate situation. We're down by two with two outs."

East seemed to have the game in hand as No. 8 hitter Alex McCracken got just enough. He dropped a bloop single just out of the reach of a diving Evan Carter in shallow right field for a two-run tie-breaking bases-loaded single in the top of the seventh inning.

And with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Elizabethton looked to be done. Two hits and a fielder's choice later, the bases were loaded.

"All game they've been working me outside, and all game I was missing those pitches," said Eggleston. "But I knew if I trusted the process, eventually everything would work out."

Corey Russell had two hits for the Cyclones as did Michael Robinson, Evan Carter, and Brodie Adams, who finished with three RBIs. Russell picked up the win in relief.

For East, McCracken and Walker Hudlow each had two hits.