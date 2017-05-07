Sullivan East crunches Johnson County 10-0 in District 1-AA

The Patriots will face off against Elizabethton in a winners' bracket semifinal Monday at 3:30 p.m. Meanwhile Johnson County faces Happy Valley in an elimination contest scheduled for 8:30 p.m. with all games slated for Kingsport's J. Fred Johnson Stadium.

“It’s tough once you get into that losers’ bracket, so it is always nice to win that first round game,” Sullivan East head coach Mike Breuninger said. “Elizabethton is a good team. They’ve had a good season and we split with them in the regular season. Their coach does a really good job so I’m sure they’ll be ready."

It could be said that the Patriots’ offense produced from top to bottom with all nine batters reaching base. Josh Jones packed a wallop from the nine hole.

The Sullivan East catcher helped flip the lineup by going 3 for 3 and driving in five runs. His bases-loaded single to center in the fifth inning closed the game out.

Jones had two hits in the third inning alone. He started the frame with a single to help start a seven-run outburst with all the runs coming with two outs recorded. He delivered a double to right center to clear the bases his second time at the plate.

Despite the scoring barrage, it could have been worse if not for a double play. The Longhorns could not close the inning out with a hit batter, two walks, three hits and an error kept the third going.

“John stepped up big today,” Breuninger said. “I think he was a little bit disappointed in how he finished the regular season, but he definitely stepped it up today.”

Alex McCracken went 2 for 2 with a run and RBI. Walker Hudlow scored a pair of runs.

Aaron Frye went the distance for Sullivan East, throwing five innings, scattering three hits, striking out half a dozen. Frye’s pitch count was just 73 despite having to work extra after a close play at first in the top of the fifth. With the bat he was 1-for-3, reached on an error and scored twice.

The Longhorns got hits from Nick Whitener, Daniel Livorsi and Jayden Joiner.