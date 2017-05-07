Cyclones' baseball gets off to good district start

The Cyclones jumped on Happy Valley for seven second-inning runs, and went on to win 10-1 on Sunday afternoon at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.

Elizabethton improved to 15-9 and moved into Monday's winners' bracket semifinals at 3:30 p.m. against Sullivan East. The Patriots defeated Johnson County 10-0 in Sunday's second contest.

Happy Valley fell to to 7-18 and will play Johnson County in the losers' bracket Monday at 8:30 p.m.

In Monday's other winners' bracket semifinal at 6 o’clock, top-seed Unicoi County will play Sullivan South, which defeated Sullivan North, 10-0.

Elizabethton Freshman Evan Carter had a big day at the plate, totaling three hits and driving in three runs.

"I was just trying to put the ball in play throughout the game," said Carter. "It just happened to go where they weren't."

Carter said he and his teammates kept things in the right perspective.

"I thought we started the game and finished the game with the same amount of focus," said Carter. "We stayed level throughout the entire thing."

On the mound, Garrett Hartley took care of business. He worked six innings, allowing five hits with three walks and nine strikeouts.

"He went out and attacked hitters," said Cyclones' head coach Ryan Presnell. "He put our defense on display, so they could make plays. It was just a good day overall."

Elizabethton punched a run across the plate in the first inning, and broke things open in the second inning thanks in part to a key two-out error. Four of the seven runs were unearned as Happy Valley dropped a potential inning-ending fly out with the bases loaded.

Presnell said putting the ball in play can make a difference.

"We came out knowing the wind and the sun, it's kind of difficult in this park," said Presnell. "We had another at-bat where a guy nubs the ball back to the pitcher instead of striking out, and he moves a runner to second. Our guys know putting the ball in play is a positive thing, especially at this time of year."

Matthew Dailey had three hits for the Cyclones while Ethan Eggleston and Ryan Wetzel had two apiece. Logan Estep drove in a pair of runs.

Happy Valley finally got on the scoreboard in the sixth inning. Sage Haun led off with a double and eventually scored on Dustun Sams' line-drive single to center field. Haun and Sams each finished with two hits for the Warriors.