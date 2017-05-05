Pioneers edge Trailblazers, keep season afloat

Britton was down to his final batter when he managed to induce a game-ending groundout in the bottom of the seventh inning to help fifth-seeded Crockett knock off fourth-seeded Daniel Boone 5-4 on the opening day of the District 1-AAA baseball tournament.

For Britton, who has endured his share of hard-luck losses this season, being able to end the rival Trailblazers’ season was pretty sweet.

“I love putting Boone out of it,” Britton said. “I love beating Boone in anything. I don’t care what it is.”

Britton threw 121 pitches on a raw, rainy evening, scattering four runs and eight hits across seven innings to record a complete-game victory. Due to the pitch count rule, Britton would have had to give way to a reliever if he was unable to retire Boone’s John Briggs.

But with the tying run standing on second base, Britton was able to get the final out, sending the Pioneers onward to face top-seeded Dobyns-Bennett on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

“He’s grown up a bunch since he walked in the door as a freshman,” said Crockett coach Scott Hagy. “He’ll be the first to tell you that. I’m very proud of him. That was a great effort tonight.”

A cold shot of rain early in the game made life difficult for both Britton and Colt Campbell, who started the game for Boone. Ultimately, the difference between the two pitchers was Britton’s ability to throw his curveball in the zone despite the slippery conditions.

“He was able to do a good job with his breaking ball in tough conditions when it was wet and tough to get a grip,” said Boone coach Rob Hoover. “He still threw it for a strike, which I give him credit for.”

Britton said pitching through the wind, rain and unseasonably cold temperatures was a matter of being mentally tough.

“You’ve just got to forget about it and keep pitching,” he said. “You can’t let it get ahold of your mind. It’s a mind game out there on the mound. You’ve got to get your mindset right.”

When Campbell started struggling to place his curve, the Pioneers were able to pounce. The game was tied at 1 in the top of the third when Crockett’s Cade Larkins and Devin Foster got things started with back-to-back singles. Ethan Burger followed with an RBI single, Cole Ricker hit an RBI double and Landon Quillen drove in a run with a single to chase Campbell after 2 1/3 innings.

“Colt was good early, he just lost his breaking ball a little bit, so we had to go all fastballs,” Hoover said. “It’s hard to pitch when you go all fastballs. I hate it for him.”

After falling behind 4-1, the ‘Blazers never quit. Cade Elliott connected on an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth and Eric Rigsby followed with an RBI sac fly to bring Boone within a run.

Crockett clung to that 4-3 lead until the top of the seventh when Burger and Ricker hit back-to-back doubles to generate an insurance run that turned out to be the difference in the game. After watching Burger and Ricker struggle at the plate recently, Hagy was pleased to see them both break out of their slumps in an elimination game.

“When they doubled back-to-back there and got that extra run, that was just huge,” Hagy said. “I felt good for them because they’d been struggling so bad here the last two weeks. They needed that.”

The raindrops were falling once against when Boone came to the plate in the bottom of the seventh. The ‘Blazers got back within a run on a two-out RBI double by Mitch Peters, but Britton was able to get out of the jam to end a highly entertaining contest.

“If you’re a casual fan, this was a great high school baseball game,” Hoover said. “We just happened to come up short. I give all the credit to Crockett. They just beat us.

“They got one more big hit than we did. That’s the only way to put it. They did a good job and we did a good job, too. We just fell a little bit short.”