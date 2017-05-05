Jr. Buccaneers dismiss Cloudland in 1-A baseball

With the win at Thomas Stadium, University High moves into the next round to take on Unaka Monday at David Crockett. The other first-round game features Hampton and South Greene, with that winner playing North Greene Monday as well.

“Overall, it was a good effort,” said University High head coach Josh Petty. “We hit the ball hard, sometimes right at them at times, but I’m really proud of this bunch.”

University High started things with a pow in their half of the first. Cas Blevins doubled on a ball that hit off the fence. He moved up on a groundout before Hunter Seehorn recorded a sacrifice fly to center for the game’s first run.

Blevins struck again an inning later. The bases were full of Bucs with an out on the board. That is when Blevins sent a ball into the left field corner for a three-run triple and made the score 4-0 at that point. Blevins added a walk in his offensive assault.

“It has been that way all year. If Cas (Blevins) leads off with a hit, more times than not he’ll get a big inning going to get momentum going,” Petty said about his lead-off hitter.

Cloudland cut into the margin with a run in the third. It was a Dakota Johnson two-out RBI single to center field that allowed Brinkley Mull to come around from second.

Johnson added a hit in the first inning. Andrew Julian had the Highlanders’ other hit.

The home side added to their margin in the fifth when Brant Hare drove in Carter Pollock. Pollock started the inning with a walk and moved up 90 feet on a sacrifice bunt.

Hare accounted for two hits as well.

The sixth saw two more insurance runs tack on for University High. The Junior Bucs got a masterful pitching performance from Jack Bembry, who tossed the first 5 2/3 innings and gave up a lone run on three hits.

Bembry struck out nine Highlanders including the side in the fourth inning and retired nine straight batters at one point.

“He commanded his fast ball, didn’t have to throw his off speed stuff too much tonight,” Petty said about Bembry, who was held to a lower pitch count in hopes to have him Monday as well.