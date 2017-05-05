Feathers steadies SH for rout of Volunteer

Enter Brandon Feathers. Exit Volunteer.

Science Hill’s right-hander tossed an in-control four innings — using only 69 pitches to safely stay in the two-day-rest boundary — and the Hilltoppers whipped the Falcons 11-1 in the opening round of the District 1-AAA tournament Friday.

Rainy weather and a poor forecast forced the game to be played at TVA Credit Union Ballpark after originally being set for Daniel Boone’s field.

Science Hill improved to 24-9, and earned a spot in today’s winners’ bracket semifinal — weather permitting — against Tennessee High at 4 p.m. The Vikings knocked off Sullivan Central, 6-0. The other semifinal will match Dobyns-Bennett and David Crockett at 1:30 p.m.

Feathers (7-0) retired the first six batters he faced. He ran into a little problem with two baserunners in the second inning, but worked out of that jam. He left the game with a no-hitter intact, walking none and striking out seven.

“He got into a jam where we elected to go to second base on a bunt, so it was first and second and nobody out,” said Science Hill head coach Ryan Edwards. “For him to pitch out of that was really huge for us.”

Tilo Skole, who ended the game on the mercy rule with a two-run double in the bottom of the fifth inning, said the Hilltoppers were prepared for this type of game.

“We all came in ready to compete,” he said. “We knew this was an elimination game, and Volunteer is not a bad baseball team. We knew we had to compete and get the job done, and that’s what we did. I’m proud of these guys.”

Skole finished with two hits and three RBIs from the leadoff position. Jacob Beaird was tough in the two hole, totaling three hits and an RBI.

Ben Mottern brought production from the bottom of the order with three hits and an RBI.

“I was just looking for the fastball down, and that’s what I got,” said Mottern.

Both Skole and Mottern said the Hilltoppers need to continue the same approach moving forward.

“We just need to keep being loose and have an alive dugout,” said Mottern.

Said Skole, “We have great team chemistry right now.”

David Bryant and Bryson Tolley each collected two RBIs while Ben Wooten added two hits.

Garrett Wilkins finished off the one-hitter on the mound for the Hilltoppers, allowing a run in his lone inning of work but recording three strikeouts.

Edwards said he likes the way his team is performing in all phases of the game.

“We’ve been throwing strikes, making plays, and the timely hitting has been there,” said Edwards. “If you do those things, you’re going to win a lot of ballgames.”