Ready or not? District tourneys are coming soon

Things may not begin as scheduled because a windy, rainy and cool forecast could get in the way. Area teams in baseball, softball, soccer and tennis have until next week to get their district tournament events completed. Track and field postseason events are slated for later in the month.

These are the beginning steps players across the state will take in hopes of earning a trip to Spring Fling No. 24, which is scheduled for May 22-26 in Murfreesboro.

Here’s a sport-by-sport look at district tournament action:

BASEBALL

1-AAA at Daniel Boone

It’s a close call to pick a favorite between Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett. These teams split regular season games, and have very similar overall records with both teams battling through challenging schedules.

The Indians (21-11) get the nod because their coin-flip victory over Science Hill (23-9) for the top seed means they get a fresh pitching staff — in the first year of a pitch-count rule — heading into the double-elimination portion of the tournament.

Favorite: D-B

Darkhorse: Tennessee High.

1-AA at Kingsport

Unicoi County worked its way to the regular season title, and the Blue Devils’ pitching depth may have made them the favorite regardless.

This may be the area’s deepest tournament in terms of quality teams. At different times this season, Unicoi, Sullivan East, Elizabethton and Sullivan South have each given indications they could be the best team.

Favorite: Unicoi County

Darkhorse: Sullivan South.

1-A at David Crockett

This is another deep tournament with no overwhelming favorite. Unaka, North Greene and University High have combined for a record of 50-16 — extremely impressive for Class A teams that often play up.

The bad news is one of those teams won’t be going to the regional, so the losers’ bracket final figures to be a tense affair. Even fourth-seeded Hampton has been very competitive. The Bulldogs lost six games to The Big Three by a total of just 11 runs.

Favorite: North Greene

Darkhorse: University High.

SOFTBALL

1-AAA at Kingsport

This league was owned by Daniel Boone this season, and the Lady Trailblazers (31-5) enter as the undisputed favorite.

But which team figures to give Boone the best run for its money? Sullivan Central finished second in the regular season, but doesn’t have any kind of postseason track record. Dobyns-Bennett, Science Hill and David Crockett look like the biggest threats with Crockett owning a non-conference win over Boone.

Favorite: Daniel Boone

Darkhorse: David Crockett.

1-AA at Unicoi County

It might be easy to pencil the regular season champion Lady Blue Devils into the favorite’s role, but they’ve been neck and neck all season with Elizabethton.

This tournament is going to have to play out, and Sullivan East has enough wins under its belt to qualify as a threat. Sullivan South is in the region conversation as well, but more as a longshot.

Favorite: Unicoi County

Darkhorse: Sullivan East.

1-A at ETSU’s field

University High’s late season surge certainly had to put Unaka on notice, especially when UH closed with a win over the Lady Rangers. But Unaka’s season-long body of work is enough to retain the favorite’s role.

Favorite: Unaka

Darkhorse: North Greene.

SOCCER

1-AAA (semifinals, finals at Tipton Stadium)

Science Hill avenged a non-conference loss to Dobyns-Bennett and beat the Indians 1-0 last week to finish with a perfect Big Seven Conference slate, giving the Hilltoppers the favorite role for the district.

However, D-B beat Science Hill early in the season and the one-goal decision at the end probably served more to state the evenness between these teams than it did to establish a clear-cut favorite.

One thing does seem pretty likely: These teams should meet again May 11 for the championship.

Favorite: Science Hill

Darkhorse: Dobyns-Bennett

1-A/AA (all games at home sites)

Sullivan South was the ruling force in the league, and well on its way to an undefeated run through the regular season. But Unicoi County’s 2-1 win over the Rebels on Tuesday certainly muddied the waters for the district tournament.

South still stands as the favorite, but the surprising Blue Devils are definitely a threat. In the win over South, Juan Ponce found the net in the first half and Sam Murillo converted a penalty kick in the second half.

Also, Elizabethton and University High have shown some grit this season, and can’t be counted out of the title conversation.

Favorite: Sullivan South

Darkhorse: University High

TENNIS

1-AAA at Liberty Bell courts

Action gets under way Monday, and this tournament will run through Wednesday’s championships. As usual, Tennessee High will flood the courts with tough competitors among the boys and girls singles and doubles.

1-AA at Sullivan South

This event was originally scheduled to start Thursday and finish this week, but the weather forecast caused a decision to move the championship matches to Monday.

Among the headliners in the event is Elizabethton’s Blaye Davis. He is favored to win in boys’ singles.

TRACK AND FIELD

Class AAA

Area athletes will have their day on May 13 as they travel to Hardin Valley Academy. Berths in the state tournament will be decided at this meet.

Daniel Boone’s Ben Varghese is ranked No. 1 in the state in the 1600. On the girls’ side Dobyns-Bennett’s Sasha Neglia is the state’s top-ranked girls athlete in the 1600.

Also for the girls, David Crockett’s Addisyn Rowe is ranked No. 1 in the state in the high jump.

Class A-AA

The subsectional is scheduled for May 9 at Greeneville. Athletes in that meet will qualify for the sectional, which will be held May 17 at Chattanooga Christian — where state berths will be at stake.

Among the top athletes in the mix from Elizabethton are Heather Feuchtenberger, who is ranked first in the state in the 800 and third in the 400.

Camryn Koroma is ranked second in the discus and third in the shot put while Jasmine Roberts is ranked second in the shot put and fifth in the discus.