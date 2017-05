High School Spring Sports District Tourney Pairings

District pairings

(All times subject to change because of weather)

BASEBALL

1-AAA at Daniel Boone

Friday

Science Hill vs. Volunteer, 3:30 p.m.

Tennessee High vs. Sullivan Central, 6 p.m.

Daniel Boone vs. David Crockett, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

SH-Vol winner vs. TH-SC winner, noon

Dobyns-Bennett vs. Boone-DC winner, 2:30

Monday

Winners’ bracket final, 5 p.m.

Losers’ bracket semifinal, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Losers’ bracket semifinal, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Championship, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Championship, if necessary, 6 p.m.

1-AA

At J. Fred Johnson Stadium, Kingsport

Friday

Happy Valley vs. Elizabethton, 3:30 p.m.

Johnson County vs. Sullivan East, 6 p.m.

Sullivan North vs. Sullivan South, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

South-North winner vs. Unicoi, TBA

Eliz-HV winner vs. East-JC winner, TBA

Lowest seeded losers from Friday, TBA

Sunday

Losers’ bracket, 2 p.m.

Losers’ bracket, 5 p.m.

Monday

Winners’ bracket final, 5 p.m.

Losers’ bracket semifinal, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Losers’ bracket final, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Championship, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Championship, if necessary, 6 p.m.

1-A

Friday

Cloudland vs. University High at Thomas Stadium, 5 p.m.

South Greene at Hampton, 5 p.m.

At David Crockett

Saturday

Unaka vs. UH-Cloudland winner, 1 p.m.

North Greene vs. SG-Hampton winner, 4 p.m.

Monday

Losers' bracket semifinal, 5 p.m.

Winners' bracket final, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Losers' bracket final, 5 p.m.

Wednesday

Championship, 5 p.m.

Championship, if necessary, 7:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

1-AAA at Kingsport

At Indian-Highland Park

Saturday

No. 2 seed vs. No. 7 seed, 10:30 a.m.

No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed, 12:30 p.m.

No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed, 2:30 p.m.

Monday

4-5 winner vs. Daniel Boone, 5:30 p.m.

2-7 winner vs. 3-6 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Winners’ bracket final, 5:30 p.m.

Losers’ bracket semifinal, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Losers’ bracket final, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday

Championship, 5:30 p.m.

Friday

Championship, if necessary, 5:30 p.m.

1-AA

Wednesday

Happy Valley 12, Sullivan North 2

At Lady Devils Diamond, Erwin

Thursday

Sullivan South vs. Johnson County, 5 p.m.

Sullivan East vs. Happy Valley, 6:30 p.m.

SS-JC loser vs. SE-HV loser, 8 p.m.

Friday

South-JC winner vs. Unicoi County, 5:30 p.m.

East/HV winner vs. Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Monday

Winners’ bracket final, 5:30 p.m.

Losers’ bracket quarterfinal, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Losers’ bracket semifinal, 5:30 p.m.

Losers’ bracket final, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Championship round, 5:30 p.m.

Championship, if necessary, 7 p.m.

1-A at Betty Basler Field, ETSU

Monday

South Greene vs. Cloudland, 3:30 p.m.

University High vs. Hampton, 5 p.m.

Unaka vs. SG-Cloud winner, 6:30 p.m.

North Greene vs. UH-Hamp winner, 8 p.m.

Tuesday

Losers’ bracket semifinal, 5 p.m.

Winners’ bracket final, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Losers’ bracket final, 5 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

Friday

Championship, if necessary, 5 p.m.

SOCCER

1-AAA

Monday

No. 7 seed at Dobyns-Bennett, TBA

No. 6 seed at No. 3 seed, TBA

No. 5 seed at No. 4 seed, TBA

At Kermit Tipton Stadium

Tuesday

No. 4 vs. No. 5 seed winner vs. Science Hill

No. 3-No. 6 winner vs. No. 2-No. 7 winner

Thursday

Championship, TBA

1-A/AA

Monday

No. 6 seed at No. 3 seed, TBA

No. 5 seed at No. 4 seed, TBA

Tuesday

6-3 winner at Sullivan South, TBA

5-4 winner at No. 2 seed, TBA

Thursday

Championship, TBA

TENNIS

1-AAA at Liberty Bell Courts

Monday

Early rounds

Tuesday

Semifinals

Wednesday

Championships

1-AA at Sullivan South

Thursday

Early rounds

Monday

Championships