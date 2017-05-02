Neely leads Tennessee past ETSU

Neely was the winning pitcher against ETSU for the second time in as many weeks as Tennessee beat the Bucs 9-2 Tuesday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

In his last outing against ETSU, Neely (3-1) started and allowed one run over seven innings. This time the sophomore from Knoxville did it out of the bullpen, limiting ETSU to one run on four hits in five innings.

Jeff Moberg’s two-run homer in the third inning got the Vols on top and ETSU never caught up.

The Bucs (20-23) cut it to 2-1 in the fourth on Blake Rowlett’s RBI single. Rowlett was ETSU’S lone bright spot, going 3 for 3 with a run and an RBI.

After the Vols went up 4-1 in the fourth by scoring on a wild pitch and Matt Waldren’s run-scoring double, they broke it open with a five-run eighth.

Chris Cook, ETSU’s shortstop, came in to pitch and allowed five runs on four hits before Connor Bartow could come on and get out of the inning. Will Heflin’s two-run double and Max Bartlett’s two-run single were the key blows.

Luc Lipcius and Waldren both had two hits for Tennessee, 23-18 overall.

Logan Gentry (0-1) was tagged wth the loss after allowing two runs on four hits in three innings.

It was the third meeting between the two teams this season. ETSU won the first matchup 10-2 in Johnson City before falling 8-1 at Smokies Park in Sevierville.

The Bucs return to action this weekend at The Citadel for a three-game Southern Conference series beginning Friday at 4 p.m.