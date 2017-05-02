Indians win coin flip, take top seed in District 1-AAA baseball tournament

The Hilltoppers rebounded from that skid by winning 15 of their next 19 games, including seven in a row in Big Seven Conference play to finish the season 10-2, tying them for first in the league with Dobyns-Bennett.

But a loss on Tuesday morning relegated Science Hill to the second seed in the upcoming District 1-AAA baseball tournament. The Hilltoppers didn’t lose a game – just a coin toss. Dobyns-Bennett coach Ryan Wagner called tails while Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards looked on, and the quarter fell D-B’s way.

Even though Wagner was thrilled to get the top seed – which comes with a first-round bye – he wishes the result had been determined on the field, not inside a classroom at Daniel Boone High School over breakfast.

“I hate it coming down to a coin toss,” Wagner said. “Coach Edwards and I talk a whole lot about stuff like this. There’s better way to do it. This is the third time this has happened in my seven years. We’ll work on some things and get with our ADs and hopefully we can make it where it’s resolved on the field in some form or fashion.”

On paper, Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett have been almost identical this season. The Tribe is 21-10 overall while Science Hill entered Tuesday with a 22-9-1 mark. The two teams split a pair of regular-season games, and they both dropped a game to third-seeded Tennessee High, which wrapped up the regular season with an 8-4 mark in conference play.

However, neither coach was in the mood to look ahead to a potential matchup in the district title game. Both Wagner and Edwards said there has been too much parity in the league this season to do anything but take it one game at a time once the tournament starts this weekend.

Edwards said solid pitching and defense has been the key to his team’s success down the stretch, and he is hopeful the ‘Toppers can carry the momentum they’ve built into the postseason.

“The key has been that we’re making plays defensively and throwing strikes,” he said. “We’ve got to do that in the district tournament to be successful and even have a chance. After that, we’ve got to get timely hitting, which we’ve had here lately. Hopefully we can keep all those things.”

Adding to the uncertainty of postseason play is a dicy weather forecast that prompted the tournament hosts at Daniel Boone to draw up three tournament brackets in case inclement weather pushes the start of the tournament into Saturday or Sunday. Everyone is hopeful that the tournament will start as scheduled on Friday afternoon, but Edwards said his team won’t allow weather to be a distraction.

“It’ll be the same for everybody, so we’re not going to concern ourselves with things we can’t control,” he said. “Whenever the umpire says go, we’ll go. I know our kids will be ready.”