Whitener, Greer, Icenhour lead Longhorns past HV

Shane Greer pitched 4 2/3 innings, fanning four batters, for the victory. Greer and Whitener combined on a three-hitter. Bud Icenhour doubled twice and drove in three runs.

Johnson County finished 3-9 in Three Rivers Conference play and moved to 5-10 overall. Happy Valley slipped to 3-9, 7-15.

For the Warriors, Dustun Sams belted a two-run homer.

David Crockett 9, Volunteer 2

Will Leonard cut loose for three hits and Will Long drove in a pair of runs as the Pioneers rolled to the Big Seven victory.

Leonard scored three times, and Cade Larkins added two hits as Crockett improved to 14-13 on the season.

Dobyns-Bennett 11, Elizabethton 1

Daniel Starnes and Kellen Glasscock each had a homer, two hits and three RBIs as the Indians ran away from the Cyclones.

Evan Mahaffey added three hits and two RBI as D-B improved to 21-11. Elizabethton, which managed just one hit off Indians pitchers Noah Anderson and Max Everette, felt to 14-8.

SOFTBALL

Tennessee High 4, Sullivan East 3

Chelsea Sams went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI, but the Lady Patriots came up short in the rivalry contest.

Katie Ward was 2 for 3 with an RBI to lead Tennessee High, which scored two fifth-inning runs to erase a 3-2 deficit.

Sullivan East fell to 23-14 on the season. The Lady Patriots will play again Thursday in the District 1-AA tournament, against the winner of Wednesday's game between Sullivan North and Happy Valley.