Morrow has fond memories of his time as ETSU's baseball coach

But back in 1989, he took on a challenge that still makes him smile every time he thinks about it.

Morrow was the school’s strength and conditioning coach when athletic director Les Robinson called and said he needed some help with the baseball team. Coach Harold Stout was going through some health problems and was going to be relieved of his duties.

Being the good soldier, Morrow volunteered for his new duty, not knowing exactly what it would entail. He soon found out.

He was the head coach of a college baseball team.

“Coach Robinson said ‘I need you right now,’ ” Morrow said. “I went in shorts and a shirt, didn’t even have a uniform yet. There was a fire. It was like the forest was on fire and I was asked to come with the bucket brigade.”

Robinson, also the school’s basketball coach, had other things to worry about on the day he made the decision. The basketball team had won the Southern Conference tournament and was going to get its NCAA assignment that day.

When the basketball pairings came out, the Bucs learned of their matchup with No. 1 Oklahoma, the game that would put ETSU on the basketball map. They came within a point of being the first No. 16 seed to win in the tournament.

So while Robinson’s mind turned back to basketball, Morrow was joining the baseball Bucs in progress as they beat VMI.

“I give those young guys credit,” Morrow said. “As soon as that game was over, I said ‘I don’t want to hear anything negative. Let’s just move forward.’ To their credit, nobody said anything negative.

“It actually was very fun. I was probably too stupid to know any better.”

Morrow said the players handled the situation as well as could be expected, even though their new coach knew very little about baseball.

“The players were probably shocked,” he said. “I’d like to think they knew they weren’t being abandoned. They responded really well to everything I ever did.”

The team, which featured Jeff Morgan, who hit .389 that season, and Danny Clark, now the pitching coordinator for the Texas Rangers, really didn’t have any choice.

“We were just kind of stuck at that point,” said Jay Seehorn, the team’s catcher. “Coach Morrow was familiar with all the players. When they named him the interim coach, we knew he wasn’t a baseball guy, but I think everybody would agree that our first thought was ‘That’s a win for us.’ We knew him as our strength and conditioning coach and he was and is the type of guy that you’d run through a wall for.”

Morrow had some help with the baseball side of things, thanks to a couple of volunteer assistants.

“We knew the baseball stuff good enough,” Seehorn said. “He could handle the players. That’s what he’s good at. That’s what he’s always been good at.”

The Bucs won nine of 25 games during Morrow’s coaching tenure. Included in that total was a one-run victory over Tennessee, a team that had scored 54 runs in two games against ETSU the previous year.

It was Morrow’s greatest victory as a coach.

“It was kind of like a cloud,” said Morrow, now ETSU’s assistant athletic director for facilities and game operations. “Wow, is this really happening? Is this really UT? When anybody asks me what my record against UT is, I say 1-0.

“We held on and our our guys played well. When it was over, I said ‘Let’s go shake hands.’ Our guys told me they wouldn’t shake our hands down there so we didn’t do it.”

Seehorn, now ETSU’s director of shipping and receiving, said that was the best game of his college career.

“It was very exciting,” he said. “Coach (Tony) Skole and these guys have made it routine to beat Tennessee. But at the time, we hadn’t beaten them in my career and had taken some pretty bad beatings from them. It was a big win and still remains my biggest win in college by far.”

When the season was over, Morrow still had the baseball bug.

“I actually applied for the job because the guys asked me to and I didn’t want them to think I didn’t care about them,” he said. “I was pretty sure I wouldn’t get it because I still wanted to be strength coach.”

Ken Campbell became the next head coach, but Morrow’s time at the helm remains a memorable chapter in the history of ETSU baseball.

“He saved that whole season, my senior season,” Seehorn said. “It could have been really disastrous because we still had a lot of games to play, a lot of the season left, and no coach. He came in and saved it.

“It was difficult. A lot of respect for Coach Stout, but if that was going to happen and somebody had to come in, we were glad it was Coach Morrow.”