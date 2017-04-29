Wofford goes long to even series against ETSU

The Terriers connected on five home runs to beat the Bucs 14-5 and even up their weekend series at a game apiece. The two teams will play the rubber game of the series on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Carson Wain and Cody Miller each hit two home runs for Wofford on Saturday while Brett Hash hit one. The Terriers finished the game with 15 hits.

Meanwhile, Hagen Owenby and Aaron Maher each had a solo home run for the Bucs. Owenby, Hunter Parker, Christian Bailey and Cullen Smith had two hits each for ETSU. Aaron Maher led ETSU with two RBIs.

The Bucs beat Wofford 6-5 on Friday night thanks to an eighth-inning homer by Parker, his first collegiate home run.

Parker’s two-run homer put the Bucs ahead for good as Chris Cook came on to pitch in the ninth inning and sat Wofford down 1-2-3 to record his third save of the season.

Cullen Smith had three hits to lead ETSU on Friday night. Caleb Longley, Maher, Parker and Owenby had two hits apiece for the Bucs.

Softball

Furman 7, ETSU 3

ETSU 3, Furman 2

The Bucs split a pair of SoCon games against the Paladins on Saturday at Betty Basler Field.

In the opener, Furman broke a 3-3 tie with two runs in the top of the third inning and never looked back. AnnaRose Borrelli went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and five RBIS for the Paladins.

Nikki Grupp had a pair of hits, including a home run, and drove in two runs to lead ETSU while Mykeah Johnson and Kelsey Smith each had an RBI.

In the nightcap, the Bucs plated three runs in the bottom of the first inning and made them stand up.

Johnson and Taylor Carter had two hits apiece for the Bucs while Tiffany Laughren hit a two-run homer and Carter hit a solo shot to provide ETSU with all the runs it needed.

Lindsey Fadnek (7-3) earned the win for the Bucs while Sharlene Godoy came on in relief and recorded six outs to earn her second save of the season.