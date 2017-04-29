'Blazers bounce back to beat Elizabethton

The Trailblazers were held scoreless for the first three innings before busting loose for 11 runs in the final four frames to beat the Cyclones 11-4.

Colt Campbell, Zach Taylor and Kade Ferguson had two hits apiece for Boone, which had 12 hits on the day. Campbell and Ferguson each drove in three runs for the ‘Blazers.

Michael Robinson had two runs for the Cyclones.

Softball

Boone 8 Knox Carter 0

Boone 10, Claiborne County 0

The Lady Trailblazers (30-4) completed Day 2 of the Tiny Day Tournament with a pair of shutout wins.

In the first game, Boone recorded 12 hits against Knox Carter Jaycie Jenkins was 3-for-4, Savannah Russell and Makenna Dance each went 2-for-3, and Megan Ackerman was 2-for-4. Rachel Vittetoe also added a run-scoring double.

Ackerman (6-0) picked up the win on the mound, giving up two hits and eight strikeouts in the shutout.

In the second game, Boone had 10 hits through three innings. Ashley Starnes had two doubles and two RBIs, Lexi McDowell had two hits and two RBIs and Jaycie Jenkins had two hits and drove in a run.

Savannah Russell (12-1) was the winning pitcher, giving up four hits with eight strikeouts.

Science Hill 7, Tennessee High 2

Despite getting outhit 12-7, the Lady Hilltoppers found a way to beat the Lady Vikings on Friday.

Science Hill took advantage of walks and errors to score the win. Tennessee High committed four fielding errors while Science Hill’s Mia Edwardson drew three walks and Mackenzie Powell walked twice.

Michaela Gonzalez drove in three runs for Science Hill while Edwardson had two RBIs and Miranda Black drove in one run.

Sullivan East 15, Hampton 0

The Lady Patriots exploded for 13 runs in the first inning in a three-inning win over Hampton in the Tiny Day Classic on Friday.

Callee Justice, Kelseay Smith, Kylee Wolfe, and Chelsea Sams had two hits apiece for East (21-12). Justice hit a three-run homer while Smith, Wolfe and Sams drove in two runs each.

Soccer

University High 4, Hampton 0

The Bucs blanked the Bulldogs on Saturday.

Malachi Heath scored a pair of goals for UH while Sam Rojas and Brayden White had a goal apiece. White assisted on a goal, as did Paul Gantz.

Luke Wexler made three saves and kept a clean sheet for the Bucs, who will play Elizabethton on Tuesday night at 6:30 at Civitan Park.