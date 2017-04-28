Weems lifts Crockett softball past North Greene

Later in the day, the Lady Pioneers laid a 10-2, five-inning whipping on Knox Carter.

Trailing 2-1 after North Greene put up both its runs in the top of the sixth, Crockett answered to knot the score in the bottom of the frame — then won the game with one out in the seventh.

Weems recorded a half-dozen strikeouts in the contest, getting the decision in spite of four DC errors. Lenzie Jenkins contributed two hits for the Lady Pioneers, who collected eight as a team.

Reagan Miller served as chief offensive catalyst for Crockett, amassing two hits and six RBIs. Sydney Fox and Ashley Snyder both dented a pair of hits for the Pioneers, who benefited from Cheyenne Rasnick’s solid pitching work.

Carter took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, but Crockett matched that output in its first at-bats, then took control with a five-run second.

Daniel Boone 6, Unaka 2

GREENEVILLE — Competing in the Tiny Day/Red Edmonds Classic, the Lady Trailblazers did all their scoring damage early with three runs in each of the first two innings.

In the first, Rachel Vittetoe delivered a single up the middle that Lexi McDowell followed with a two-run homer. Kristen Hall then reached base on a single to right, stole second and scored on a mishandled play at third.

In the second, Jaycie Jenkins led off with a single to left, McDowell reached base on a walk and Hall was hit by a pitch. Nickolette Ferguson banged a two-run single up the middle before a fielder’s choice brought home Hall.

Savannah Russell earned the pitching win, giving up one earned run on five hits. She struck out three batters.

CAK 9, Daniel Boone 0

GREENEVILLE—In its second game of the day, Boone managed only two hits against CAK. Megan Ackerman had a bunt hit and Ashley Starnes accounted for a single.

Sullivan East 11, West Greene 0

GREENEVILLE—Callee Justice doubled, went 2-for-3 and totaled three RBIs to help propel the Lady Patriots to a four-inning conquest of West Greene in the Tiny Day/Red Edmonds Classic.

Adding two hits apiece for Sullivan East were Autumn Gobble (2-for-3, double, 2 runs), Kelseay Smith (2-for-3, 1 run, 2 RBIs) and Chelsea Sams (2-for-4, 1 run, 2 RBIs).

Pitcher Kylee Wolfe moved to 11-5 by holding the Lady Buffaloes to four hits. Jada Hensley paced West Greene, going 2-for-2.

After a scoreless first inning, the Pats (20-12) pushed across seven runs in the top of the second.

BASEBALL

Daniel Boone 12, Volunteer 2

CHURCH HILL — Jumping on Volunteer early, the Trailblazers breezed to a Big Seven Conference victory.

Daniel Boone scored nine runs in the first two innings, pounded out 16 hits and played error-free defense against the Falcons.

Eric Rigsby accumulated five RBIs while Kade Ferguson drove in three runs and threw all five innings (six strikeouts) for Boone.

Also for the Trailblazers, Cade Elliot racked up three hits while Colt Campbell and Matt Cox had two each.

Providence Academy 9, Sullivan North 5

Getting a three-hit, two-RBI performance out of Braden Spano, the home-standing Knights upped their record to 9-2 on the season.

William Edwards added a pair of hits in support of John Trent, who went the distance to reel in the victory from the slab. Giving up just two earned runs, Trent struck out seven batters along the way.

The Golden Raiders’ Christian Arnold was good for two hits.

Thursday

SOFTBALL

Sullivan East 17, Sullivan North 2

BLUFF CITY—Producing an 11-run fourth inning and totaling 19 hits overall, the Lady Patriots walloped conference foe Sullivan North in a five-inning affair.

Kelseay Smith doubled, scored three times and drove in six runs in a 3-for-4 effort for East, which got four RBIs, including a three-run home run, from Kylee Wolfe (2-for-3).

Lady Patriots adding two hits each were Katelyne Loudy (2-for-2, double, 3 runs), Autumn Gobble (2-for-3, 2 runs, RBI), Samantha Smith (2-for-3) and Abby Hagy (2-for-4, 2 runs, RBI).

Wolfe recorded her 10th win of the year from the pitching circle, keeping North off the scoreboard till the final frame. She and Callee Justice homered during East’s fourth-inning outburst.

Callie Stone singled and drove in both runs for the Golden Raiders.