Hilltoppers earn share of Big Seven baseball title

The Hilltoppers erased a three-run deficit with a four spot in the bottom of the fourth inning and made it stand up for a 4-3 win Thursday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

Finishing their league slate with a mark of 10-2, the Hilltoppers will await the result of Dobyns-Bennett (9-2) versus David Crockett on Friday to see if the Indians can forge a tie and a coin flip for first place.

Dobyns-Bennett (19-11) took the lead with a three-run fourth inning. Daniel Starnes had an RBI single, and Ivan Phillips torched a two-run homer well over the left-center field fence.

However, Science Hill (21-9) responded quickly and with authority in the bottom of the fourth inning. Chance Hall had an RBI single before Ben Wooten knotted the score with a two-run double.

“I got down two strikes, and I was just trying to put the ball in play,” said Wooten. “It happened to be a pitch inside that I could hit, and I ripped it down the line.”

Wooten stole third, and scored on Ben Mottern's RBI groundout. He said the 3-0 deficit stunned the Hilltoppers a little bit.

“But we came in and we battled,” said Wooten. “We weren’t going to lose to them again. We were ready to go this time.”

Science Hill head coach Ryan Edwards said he liked his team’s response.

“I liked the way we came back in and never gave up,” said Edwards. “Coach (Andy) Wallen honestly got the team together in the dugout and told them, ‘Hey we’ve got a lot of swings at this guy. Let’s figure it out.’ I thought they made some great adjustments, and I was proud of them.”

Chance Hall finished with two hits for the Hilltoppers.

Avery Conkin worked the first five innings on the mound, and earned the win. He got relief help from Kolten Keller and Garrett Wilkins before Bryson Tolley finished off the seventh inning to earn the save.

Tolley eliminated the Indians’ last rally by picking a runner off first base for the second out of the inning, and then striking out the final batter.

“He just did it on his own,” said Edwards. “He knew they were going to run, and he was looking for a good spot to throw over there. That was huge.”

Elizabethton 10, Johnson County 2

Brodie Adams threw six innings for the Cyclones, giving up one earned run and striking out seven in the game-one win. Corey Russell accounted for two hits, driving in three runs.

Johnson County 9, Elizabethton 2

Jayden Joyner went the distance for the Longhorns in the game-two victory.

Nick Whitener and Shane Greer had two hits apiece while Bud Icenhour tallied three RBIs.

Unaka 11, Providence 0

Bryson Street had two hits to lead the Rangers in the rain-shortened win.

Isaac Hill, John-Wesley Hardin and Justin Houghton each had a pair of RBIs.

SOFTBALL

Elizabethton 20, Happy Valley 4

Abbi McKinney and Lauren Brickey each racked up four hits and three RBIs as the Lady Cyclones bagged 25 hits in the romp.

Jessica Cunningham had three hits, a homer, and three RBIs. Maci West had two hits and three RBIs. Kira Dillard added three hits while Macie Herrmann and Allison Riddle each chipped in with two hits.

Kate Roberts had three hits for the Lady Warriors while Callie Davis and Claire Johnson each totaled two. Olivia Kelly drove in a pair of runs.

SOCCER

Providence Academy 6, Union 0

The Lady Knights got goals from Audrey Pendola, Lita Lemmon, Madi Runnels, Anna Grace Chrichton, Abbey Loran and Courtney Stover.

University High 15, Happy Valley 1

The Buccaneers earned the runaway Senior Night win.

Scoring goals for UH were Malachi Heath (3), Brayden White (2), Walker Page (2), Mathew Cullen, Bracken Burns, Aamir Shakih, Will Owen, Sam Rojas, Cameron Davis, Luke Wexler and Luke Bader.

Wednesday

BASEBALL

Sullivan East 7, Sullivan North 1

Aaron Frye pitched a complete-game three-hitter with nine strikeouts and didn’t allow an earned run.

Frye also had two hits at the plate. Dylan Heaton had two hits and two RBIs while Eli Milhorn had two doubles and an RBI. Matt Hopson also added two hits.

East finished 8-4 in the Three Rivers Conference, and improved to 13-9 overall.

Tennessee High 12, David Crockett 2

C.J. Hess had three hits and scored four runs to pace the Vikings.

Gavin Cross added three hits and three RBIs while Colby Fields totaled two hits and two RBIs.

Crockett managed just four hits off Zach Hall.

SOFTBALL

Elizabethton 13, Sullivan North 1

Autumn Hensley had four hits and three RBIs to pace the Lady Cyclones.

Allison Riddle had two hits and three RBIs while Kira Dillard totaled three hits and two RBIs. Haley Fair had two hits and two RBIs while Lauren Brickey totaled two doubles.

Macie Herrmann and Jessica Cunningham each chipped in with two hits.