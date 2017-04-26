Tennessee evens season series with 8-1 win over ETSU

Rodgers belted a three-run home run and Jeff Moberg went 3 for 5 Wednesday night as Tennessee rolled past the Bucs, 8-1, in the Smoky Mountain Challenge at Smokies Stadium.

The result avenged a 10-2 ETSU victory over the Vols earlier this month.

Rodgers, who had stretched his hitting streak to 12 games with a first-inning double, has reached base safely in every game this season. He also walked and had a stolen base.

ETSU won the opener in the series, 10-2. This time, the runs didn’t come as freely.

Tennessee starter Will Neely (2-1) held the Bucs to one hit in the first four innings. He worked seven innings, holding ETSU to one run on four hits and striking out five.

In his longest outing of the year, Neely retired the Bucs on five pitches in the seventh inning.

The Bucs, who had lost to Appalachian State on a walk-off home run the night before, fell to 19-20. Tennessee improved to 21-17.

Like ETSU did in the first meeting, the Vols jumped out front by scoring in the first two innings.

Moberg tripled to right field to lead off the first and scored on Justin Ammons’ groundout. In the second, Pete Derkay scored on Reggie Southall’s sacrifice bunt.

A two-out run-scoring single in the fifth by ETSU’s Chris Cook made it 2-1. Aaron Maher followed with a single of his own, but the inning ended when Maher was thrown out trying to go to second as Cook advanced to third.

Rodgers’ six homer of the season broke it open in the fifth inning and made the score 5-1.

The Vols added two more runs in the sixth on an RBI single by Moberg and a run-scoring double from Ammons.

A sacrifice fly by Derkay in the seventh increased the Vols’ lead to 8-1.

Cook had three of ETSU’s five hits. Tennessee had 10 hits.

ETSU starter Griffin Krieg (1-4) allowed seven runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Next year, this event will be called the Governor’s Cup and will include Tennessee, ETSU, Memphis and MTSU. The following year it will be held in Jackson and rotate locations in subsequent years.

The Bucs and Vols will break the season-series tie Tuesday night when ETSU pays a visit to Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville.

ETSU returns to action Friday when it begins a home Southern Conference series with Wofford. The Vols play a three-game series at Vanderbilt on the weekend.