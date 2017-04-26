'Toppers pound Boone for crucial Big 7 win

Josh Francisco was lights-out in his first Big Seven Conference start and the Hilltoppers backed him up with plenty of run support in the 12-1 victory. Francisco (3-1) went the distance in the five-inning contest, scattering six hits and striking out three batters without issuing a walk.

“Being his first conference start, I thought he gave us a really good outing,” Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards said of Francisco. “And we had a really good approach at the plate.”

Indeed, the ’Toppers pounded the ball up and down the lineup. David Bryant had a double, a triple and drove in four runs. Tilo Skole was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs while Bryson Tolley also drove in a pair of runs.

Graham Rickenbrode had two hits and an RBI while Jacob Beaird also drove in a run. Chance Hall ended the game in the bottom of the fifth with a two-run homer.

Now the ’Toppers will try to avenge an 11-4 loss to D-B in Kingsport back on April 4. Edwards said that loss coupled with a 5-2 setback at home against Tennessee High the night before lit a fire under his team.

“We talked about that as a team,” he said. “Those two losses forced us to refocus and go back to work on some things we needed to work on.”

The Tribe will come to Johnson City on Thursday with a one-game lead over the ’Toppers in the conference standings. A victory could move Science Hill into a tie with the Indians.

“We’re just going to try to play loose and stay in the moment,” Edwards said.

Unaka 4, University High 2

After dropping a Watauga Valley Conference game to the Bucs on Tuesday, the Rangers turned the tables on University High on Wednesday.

Bryson Street hit a two-run double in the first inning to put Unaka up 2-0, but Hunter Seehorn’s two-run single in the top of the third knotted the game at 2. The Rangers took control with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth as Jared Houghton came through with an RBI single.

John-Wesley Hardin picked up the win for Unaka while Blake King came on to record the final two outs to earn the save.

Softball

Daniel Boone 13, Volunteer 1

The Lady Trailblazers blasted the Lady Falcons on Senior Day in Gray.

Nickolette Ferguson picked up the win after allowing just two hits and striking out four batters. Jaycie Jenkins led the way for Boone (27-3, 11-0) with three hits while Jaclyn Painter and Lexi McDowell had two hits apiece.

Unicoi County 7, Sullivan South 3

Rylee Stiltner collected four hits to help the Lady Blue Devils pick up a Three Rivers Conference win over the Lady Rebels.

Unicoi County took the lead for good with three runs in the fourth inning. Stiltner and Halie Hawkins each had a run-scoring hit to fuel the rally. Neelee Griffith and Keelie Hall both had RBI singles in the sixth inning for Unicoi County, which finished with 15 hits.