Science Hill's Conkin fires no-hitter against Morristown West

The Hilltoppers’ left-hander tossed a no-hitter, striking out 14 batters in a 5-0 baseball win over Morristown West at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. One batter reached base on a hit by pitch.

“It’s always just great to get in a zone like that,” said Conkin, who threw 60 of his 85 pitches for strikes. “I was able to command all three pitches. I was able to throw my curveball for strikes and get ahead of batters.”

Conkin said he wasn’t really thinking about a perfect game or no-hitter when he hit a batter leading off the fifth inning. But the no-hitter was certainly in his mind in the top of the seventh inning.

“In that last inning, you get an adrenaline rush trying to close it out,” said Conkin. “My fastball got a little bit of life again. I’m very happy with the team win and the no-hitter.”

Science Hill head coach Ryan Edwards said Conkin was on point.

“He was commanding both sides of the plate with his fastball,” said Edwards. “The results are going to be there when he commands his fastball. He’s always had great stuff.”

Tilo Skole led the Hilltoppers at the plate with two hits. David Bryant, who made a nice defensive play to preserve the no-hitter, added two RBIs. Chance Hall also drove in a run.

Science Hill improved to 17-7 on the season.