Happy Valley edges past University High in baseball

Sage Haun had two hits, including a homer, and three RBIs. Landon Morefield also homered and drove in three runs. Tyler Hurley added two hits.

Jack Bembry had the big stick for UH, going 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs. Cas Blevins and Hunter Seehorn each had two hits.

David Crockett 9, Hardin Valley 7

Will Long homered and drove in two runs to pace the Pioneers to the win.

Luke Adams had two hits and drove in two runs while Will Leonard and Devin Foster each added a pair of hits for Crockett (12-10).

Greeneville 3, Unicoi County 1

The Greene Devils earned the win by scoring twice in the sixth inning to break a tie.

Caden Ramsey’s RBI double was the go-ahead hit. Greeneville’s Cody Hartness (7 innings, 3 hits, 8 strikeouts) outdueled Unicoi County’s Dylan Putman (7 innings, 4 hits, 2 earned runs).

Dalton McClain had two hits for Greeneville.

Unicoi also lost 12-2 to Dobyns-Bennett on Thursday.

Elizabethton 6, Daniel Boone 3

Trey Shoun got the job done on the mound for the Cyclones, allowing just two runs in 6 1/3 innings of work.

Elizabethton struck for two runs in the first, and one more in the second to establish the lead. The Cyclones finished with 11 hits.

North Greene 7, Providence 4

Matthew Paige went the distance to pick up the win for the Huskies.

Wesley Dotson had three hits and Zane Potter added two for North Greene.

Matt Allen and Ben Jones had two hits apiece for Providence Academy.

SOFTBALL

Science Hill 7, Volunteer 1

Michaela Gonzalez went the distance, allowing seven hits to get the win.

Kasey Bennett, Mackenzie Powell, Makenzie Smith and Makenzie Burleson each had two hits for the Lady Hilltoppers (15-18).

Daniel Boone 5, Sullivan Central 3

The Lady Trailblazers racked up win No. 20 in a row as Jaycie Jenkins collected three hits and three RBIs.

Ashley Starnes went 2 for 3 with two RBIs while Megan Ackerman and Savannah Russell each had two hits.

Russell (9-1) got the win in the circle, allowing seven hits and striking out four batters.

Boone is 8-0 in the Big Seven Conference and 23-3 overall.

Dobyns-Bennett 2, David Crockett 0

Morgan Riffle was two runs better than the Lady Pioneers’ Kara Weems in a pitchers’ duel.

Weems allowed just one hit and struck out 10 batters, but surrendered two unearned runs.

Riffle allowed only two hits and one walk.

Unicoi County 5, Happy Valley 2

Tanya Chavez went 3 for 3 with a homer to pace the Lady Blue Devils.

Hannah Bowen also homered and drove in two runs while Keelie Hall and Rylee Stiltner each had two hits. Halie Padgett had two RBIs.

Bowen got the win in the circle, going the distance with a four-hitter and no earned runs.

Elizabethton 11, Sullivan South 6

Autumn Hensley homered to pace the Lady Cyclones to the senior night win.

Abbi McKinney and Jessica Cunningham each went 3 for 4. Allison Riddle added two hits. Lauren Brickey got the win in the circle and added three hits.

SOCCER

Providence 1, Virginia High 0

Madi Runnels had the lone goal for the Lady Knights. Goalkeeper Jordan Spano had seven saves.