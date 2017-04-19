Feathers' touch lifts Hilltoppers past David Crockett

Thanks in a big way to a dominant outing on the mound from Brandon Feathers, by the time the Hilltoppers left David Crockett’s field they not only re-established their position, they also edged closer to the top spot.

Science Hill’s 9-0 baseball win over the Pioneers, coupled with Dobyns-Bennett’s loss to Tennessee High, left the Hilltoppers just a game behind the front-running Indians.

Science Hill improved to 7-2 in league play and 16-7 overall. Crockett fell to 5-3, 11-10.

HIGHLIGHTS

Feathers was front and center for this Hilltoppers’ win, spinning a two-hit shutout with 10 punch outs. He said the Hilltoppers came in fully expecting a challenge.

“For the past few years we’ve kind of struggled playing them here,” said Feathers. “I just had to come in and locate my pitches and get it done. I was mostly using the fastball, and then I worked in the off-speed to get them a little bit off balance.”

FEATHERS AND HALL

Science Hill head coach Ryan Edwards said Feathers had command of everything.

“He had his fastball working on both sides of the plate,” said Edwards. “He got his breaking ball over. He got it down when it needed to be down. Bottom line, he competed.”

The only player Feathers couldn’t solve was Tanner Treadway, who had both of the Pioneers’ hits.

Crockett stayed close until the Hilltoppers struck for a three-run fourth inning. The score stayed that way until Science Hill unleashed a six-spot in the seventh.

“I feel like we’re a big-inning ballclub,” said Edwards. “We were able to break it open late.”

Chance Hall was a key part of the Hilltoppers’ hitting attack. He totaled two doubles and two RBIs in the contest.

“We were looking to go right side all day, and I stayed behind it,” said Hall. “That was everybody’s approach today.”

Tilo Skole added two hits as did Ben Edwards, who drove in a pair of runs. Graham Rickenbrode also had two RBIs.

Bo Britton worked a solid five innings for Crockett, but was tagged with the loss. He gave up five hits and three runs with five strikeouts.

University High 7, Hampton 5

Trailing 5-0, the Buccaneers rallied for four runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth.

Carter Pollock and Hunter Seehorn each had three hits to pace the UH attack. Jake Oligney added two hits and two RBIs, including the go-ahead hit in the sixth inning. Jakob Hare also had two hits.

Cas Blevins battled through some rough spots to earn the complete-game win. He gave up nine hits and five runs, three earned, while striking out six.

Wyatt Lyons carried the authoritative stick for the Bulldogs, going 3 for 4 with an RBI.