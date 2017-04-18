ETSU holds off powerful Hokies

Krieg held the country’s top home run-hitting team in check Tuesday night as the Bucs recorded a 7-4 victory over Virginia Tech at Thomas Stadium.

The senior righty allowed three hits and two runs in six innings. He struck out eight batters.

“I definitely had to make sure I had all my pitches today because they’re a team that can really jump on you if you get behind in the count,” Krieg said. “They can drive some balls out of the park. That was really emphasized tonight, to get ahead in the count.”

The Hokies managed two home runs — one of off Krieg — increasing their season total to 70, tops in the country.

It wasn’t enough to stop the Bucs, who improved to 19-15 a week after they beat Tennessee at home. Virginia Tech fell to 19-20.

Christian Bailey went 3 for 4 and drove in three runs with two of the Bucs’ five doubles and reliever Daniel Shaw got out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth inning with two key strikeouts.

”I’m really proud of our guys,” ETSU coach Tony Skole said. “I’m really proud of Griffin Krieg. He was really good tonight. He threw strikes and just gave us a chance.”

It was ETSU’s first victory over Virginia Tech since 2009. The Hokies had won the last five meetings between the two teams.

After the Hokies took the lead on an RBI single by Ryan Tufts in the first inning, Krieg went to work. He induced Tom Stofel to hit into a double play and went on to retire the next 10 Virginia Tech batters, six on strikeouts.

Meanwhile, Hagen Owenby’s two-run double to the right-center field wall gave ETSU a 2-1 lead in the third inning.

The Hokies evened things up when Mac Caples blasted a solo home run high off the light pole in left-center field in the fifth inning. It was Caples’ ninth homer of the season.

ETSU regained the lead at 4-2 in the bottom of the fifth when Aaron Maher and Bailey both delivered run-scoring doubles.

After six innings, Krieg (1-2) left his 33rd career start with a 4-2 lead and turned the game over to Dillon Cate.

Bailey broke it open with a two-out, two-run double in the seventh and Caleb Longley followed with a run-scoring double of his own for a 7-2 lead.

The Hokies got to Cate for a run in the eighth and loaded the bases with one out. Skole brought on Shaw, who struck out pinch hitter Stevie Mangrum and Caples.

Caples, who hit the long home run earlier in the game, represented the tying run when he went down swinging.

”That was big time,” Krieg said. “It was definitely a nail-biter at-bat that kind of had you on the edge of your seat.”

Shaw allowed a solo home run to Rahiem Cooper, his 11th, in the ninth, but still earned his first save.

”He’s shown glimpses of doing things like that,” Skole said. “We have to find more opportunities. He’s a nice left-handed arm. He’s got some electricity in there. That was’t an easy thing for him.”

Chris Cook and Maher each had two hits for ETSU. Owens, who entered the game leading the nation in hits, went 2 for 4 for the Hokies.

The Bucs return to action Friday when they begin a three-game Southern Conference series at Furman. Virginia Tech plays host to Georgia Tech in an Atlantic Coast Conference series.