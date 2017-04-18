University High hangs on to beat Hampton in baseball

After scoring six times in the second inning to take a 6-0 lead, the Buccaneers earned a tough 7-6 win over Hampton in a Watauga Valley Conference road baseball game Tuesday.

It was University High’s 10th win in its last 11 games.

Hampton rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh — one of them on a two-out RBI single from Wyatt Lyons — and had the potential tying run on third base before UH pitcher Jakob Hare induced a game-ending groundout.

Jake Oligney had two hits and two RBIs while Cas Blevins had two hits, including a two-run double in the second inning. Carter Pollock, Brant Hare and A.J. Simerly each added two hits for UH, which improved to 4-2 in league play and 12-5 overall.

Happy Valley 10, Sullivan North 0

Bailey Conley and Landon Morefield each went 4 for 5 with Conley driving in three runs.

Dustun Sams had two hits and two RBIs for the Warriors. He also dominated on the mound, fashioning a three-hitter with one walk and eight strikeouts.

“Dustun did a great job of commanding his fastball to both sides of the plate,” said HV head coach Brad Hill. “And he was able to throw his slider and curveball for strikes when he needed to. He’s a tremendous competitor.”

Hill said production from the bottom part of the lineup was a key to the big offensive game.

Unaka 11, Cloudland 1

With the win, the Rangers remained tied for first place in the Watauga Valley Conference with North Greene.

John-Wesley Hardin got the win with four solid innings on the mound. Blake King finished up and earned a three-inning save. Dakota Gallimore had three hits while Justin Houghton added two.

Unaka is 7-1 in league play and 14-3 overall. North Greene improved to 7-1 in the conference with a 6-1 win over South Greene.

Dobyns-Bennett 8, Daniel Boone 0

Matt Taylor tossed a four-hitter, racking up 10 strikeouts in the process, for the Indians.

Daniel Starnes homered and drove in two runs for the Tribe.

SOFTBALL

David Crockett 10, Tennessee High 0

Kara Weems got it done in the circle and at the plate.

She tossed a tidy two-hitter for the Lady Pioneers, striking out six. She also added two hits and two RBIs.

Taylor Greenwell also had a big day, going 3 for 4 and driving in three runs. Madison Pleasant added a pair of RBIs.

Unicoi County 12, Sullivan North 2

Four players hit home runs as the Lady Blue Devils rolled to the win, scoring all 12 of their runs in the first two innings.

Tanya Chavez, Neelee Griffith, Halie Padgett and Halie Hawkins each hit home runs. Rylee Stiltner had a big day at the plate, going 3 for 3 with two RBIs. Savannah Lefever went 2 for 2 with three runs batted in.

Griffith and Hawkins each had two hits with Griffith driving in two runs.

Sullivan East 14, Happy Valley 1

Katelyne Loudy went 4 for 5 with a double and also pitched 6 2/3 relief innings for the win in the circle, allowing just two hits.

Kelseay Smith (4 for 5, double, 3 runs, 4 rbi) and Samantha Smith (3 for 5, 2 doubles, run, 3 rbi) also had big games for East (5-5 in the Three Rivers, 16-12 overall). Autumn Moore had two hits and two RBIs as did Callee Justice. Chelsea Sams added two hits.

Sullivan Central 9, Science Hill 3

The Lady Cougars’ top three hitters — Jadyn Gibson, Courtney Wills and Azlee Sells — combined to go 7 for 11 with four RBIs. Sells had two hits and three RBIs.

Science Hill got two hits each from Kasey Bennett and Meredith Jackson.

SOCCER

Unicoi County 1, University High 0

Jose Ortiz found the back of the net in the 56th minute, and that was all the Blue Devils needed for a key Three Rivers Conference victory.

Unicoi improved to 2-1 in league play and 4-4 overall.

Science Hill 7, David Crockett 0

Elliot Fry had two goals to pace the Hilltoppers.

Scott Lich, Junior Danzo, Yong Paek, Lawson Sizemore and Jonathan Carillo also scored. Sizemore had two assists.

Providence 2, Asheville School 2

Madi Runnels scored both goals for Providence.

Lita Lemmon and Alex Stover each had an assist while Jordan Spano totaled 15 saves.

Monday

BASEBALL

Unaka 11, Cloudland 0

John Ramsey fired a two-hit shutout, striking out 10 batters as the Rangers rolled.

Justin Houghton had the big stick, going 2 for 3 with two doubles and four RBIs. Davy Ensor added two hits and two runs batted in while Blake King had two RBIs.