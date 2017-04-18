Blue Devils take big step toward Three Rivers baseball title

The Blue Devils’ senior, a Coastal Carolina signee, came to the mound with the bases loaded and one out in the fourth inning. He worked out of that jam, and then hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth to break the scoreless tie. Unicoi went on to earn a 5-1 win over Sullivan East on Tuesday night at Baxter Field in Erwin.

Unicoi took over sole possession of first place in the Three Rivers Conference with a league mark of 8-2.

“We played very well as a team,” said Peavyhouse, who went 2 for 4 at the plate. “We hit the ball when we needed to hit it, and we made the plays that needed to be made. We were all around solid today.”

Blue Devils’ head coach Chad Gillis said he has no problem using Peavyhouse as a reliever in difficult spots.

“I’ve told our guys all year, really at any point in time, we’re going to use Shaddon that way,” said Gillis. “He’s one of those guys you can put in a tough situation, and he’s not intimidated. I think he thrives in that situation. Then he came in and got a big home run.”

Peavyhouse’s homer came off East starter Aaron Frye, who had shut the Blue Devils out in his previous 10 innings against them this season.

“I thought about it all week that we had faced pitchers like Frye in South Carolina,” said Gillis. “We hit those guys, even though we didn’t always win the game. I felt confident we could hit Frye after seeing the pitching we saw down there.”

Nick Fender also played a key role for Unicoi, going 3 for 4 with two runs batted in.

Peavyhouse said he thinks the Blue Devils still have room to grow.

“We have more left in us,” he said.

Sullivan East, which was in first place before losing Monday to Sullivan South, slipped to 7-4 in conference play.

Unicoi County (15-9 overall) has league games remaining with Happy Valley (Monday) and Sullivan North (May 2).