ETSU-Virginia Tech game always special to McGahey

McGahey, ETSU’s assistant athletic director for external operations, pitched for both schools back in his playing days.

“I always love it when we get that one scheduled, whether it’s here or there,” McGahey said. “I always make the trip.”

McGahey won’t have to travel this year. The Bucs will play host to the Hokies at Thomas Stadium on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

“It’s always fun,” McGahey said. “Hopefuly we get a great crowd.”

McGahey was a highly recruited left-handed pitcher at Science Hill High School when he signed to play for Virginia Tech shortly after the school joined the highly competitive Atlantic Coast Conference.

“I’m a very competitive guy and I wanted to win a championship,” McGahey said. “It was murderers’ row when I got to Virginia Tech running through that league with a team full of Big East players. We had just made the transition. I wanted to go somewhere I could compete for a championship.”

After his sophomore year at Virginia Tech, he began to wonder.

ETSU was coming off a season where it almost won the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament, falling to Stetson in the championship game, and that seemed like something McGahey wanted to be a part of.

“They had recruited me coming out of high school and I had a good relationship with Coach (Tony) Skole,” McGahey said. “At Tech, we had lost more games my freshman and sophomore years than I had ever lost in my entire life and that was tough for me, so I started thinking about that.”

McGahey came back home and finished his career with the Bucs.

Along the way, something funny happened. He never left. He’s been part of the athletic department for 10 years now, two as a student-athlete and eight as an employee. He started as a graduate assistant in the ticket office.

“Had I not made that decision, my life would be very different,” he said. “I wouldn’t be in the position I am today. It’s amazing how things happen. I would not change that decision for the world.”

McGahey will be pulling for the Bucs on Tuesday night, but chances are at least part of his family will be wearing maroon and orange. Both of his parents are Virginia Tech graduates.

“A lot of other people in. our family too,” he said. “We have a lot of ties to Tech, to Blacksburg.”

The Hokies are bringing a powerful lineup to Johnson City. They lead the nation with 68 home runs, led by Sam Fragale’s 14. Rahiem Cooper has 10. Eleven Virginia Tech players have at least one homer.

Tech, coming off a 7-5 victory over No. 12 Virginia on Saturday, brings a 19-19 record (7-11 in the ACC) into the game.

ETSU counters with a team batting average of .318, ranking 10th in the country. The Bucs are 18-15 after a three-game sweep of William & Mary over the weekend.