Can somebody get this dude out?

University High’s junior leadoff hitter is putting up PlayStation numbers this season.

Over his last three baseball games, Blevins has gone 11 for 12. Tack on a hit in his last at-bat in the previous game, and it’s 12 for 13. To put that stretch in some perspective, collecting 16 consecutive hits would be one of the top 10 performances all-time in the national history of high school baseball.

Heading into Monday’s game against Hampton, Blevins was hitting a ridiculous .648 for the season, going 35 for 62. He could go eight straight at-bats without a hit and his average would still be .500. He has 11 doubles, four triples and one home run to go along with 26 RBIs and 24 runs scored.

“He is not getting cheap hits,” said UH head coach Josh Petty. “He’s squaring up everything.”

Blevins said one of the keys for him was his offseason work. Then it comes down to individual plate appearances.

“I try to have a good approach every at-bat,” said Blevins. “I’ve been seeing the ball really well this year, especially the last couple of weeks.”

And it helps, Blevins said, that the team has been winning. UH (11-5) has won nine of its last 10 games with the only loss coming against Class AAA David Crockett.

“It makes it easy when you are having fun and winning, and putting up runs like we are this season,” said Blevins. “It seems like every time I come up, there are runners on all over the place. This recent stretch our team is on, our confidence is really high.”

Blevins pitches, too. He is 4-1, drawing four of his seven starts on the mound against Class AA or Class AAA teams. He has an ERA of 2.76, a WHIP of 1.182, and a 27-to-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 33 innings.

“Cas has been a stage setter all year for us in the leadoff spot as well as defensively on the mound and in center field,” said Petty.

But Blevins isn’t all about the ball field, either. He’s getting it done in the classroom as well with a 3.9 grade-point average, and is a member of the beta, math and key clubs.

“He’s one of the most humble and genuine kids I’ve had the pleasure of coaching in my 17 years at University High,” said Petty.

— — —

THIS WEEK IN BASEBALL

Science Hill and David Crockett have a very important Big Seven Conference game set for Tuesday in Jonesborough.

With five good teams in the league this year, nobody wants to be in the 4-5 game for the district tournament. Heading into Monday’s games, the Hilltoppers and Pioneers were both 5-2 in league play with fourth-place Tennessee High sitting at 4-3. Daniel Boone is 3-4.

And, weather permitting, each of those teams will have played nine of their 12 league games by the end of Tuesday’s contests. …

The Three Rivers Conference title could be on the line Tuesday in Erwin. First-place Sullivan East was 7-2 while Unicoi County stood at 6-2, heading into Monday’s games.

East has a leg up on the Blue Devils, having won 1-0 earlier this year. So it’s pretty much a must-win contest for Unicoi County. …

Elizabethton and Sullivan South are both still in the Three Rivers title chase, each at 4-3 heading into Monday. They play each other Wednesday in Elizabethton. …

The Spivey, King & Spivey Tribe Classic will take place at five sites on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Included in the event are Science Hill, Unicoi County, Daniel Boone, David Crockett and Elizabethton.

— — —

THIS WEEK IN SOFTBALL

Science Hill’s record isn’t all that pretty at 13-17, but the Lady Hilltoppers have won five of their last six games and have played a tough schedule.

A little more should be revealed Tuesday when they travel to take on Sullivan Central, which is 17-14 and standing in second place in the Big Seven Conference at 4-2. Science Hill is in a three-way tie for third place at 3-4.

— — —

THIS WEEK IN SOCCER

There are a pair of interesting games on Tuesday’s schedule. Sullivan South plays host to Elizabethton while University High visits Unicoi County.

In their first meeting South defeated Elizabethton 3-0, but all of the goals came in the final 15 minutes of the contest. Can the Cyclones go 80 this time?

As for Unicoi County, it defeated UH by a score of 4-1 three weeks ago. And on Tuesday, the Blue Devils lost by a thin 1-0 margin against undefeated South. Has Unicoi established itself as a postseason threat? …

Science Hill is 10-1 on the season, and could push that mark to 13-1 before it closes the regular season with this gauntlet:

At Hardin Valley (April 26)

At Dobyns-Bennett (April 28)

Home Greeneville (May 4)

The Hilltoppers visit David Crockett on Tuesday before playing host to Volunteer on Thursday.

Science Hill is currently ranked No. 6 in the state in Class AAA behind Collierville, Germantown Houston, Station Camp, Ravenwood and Cleveland. D-B is ranked No. 11.

— — —

Signings

Daniel Boone will be sending three players to the Division I level Tuesday.

Ben Varghese and MaKayla Shaw will make it official with East Tennessee State University for track and cross country. Also, Kristen Hall will sign with ETSU to play softball. ...

Also signing will be Daniel Johnson, who will be headed to Lincoln Memorial University for track and cross country.

Each of the three signings will be held at 10:45 a.m. in the high school’s Little Theater. …

On Friday, ETSU will reel in another track athlete as Elizabethton’s Heather Feuchtenberger is scheduled to sign with the Bucs. That ceremony will be Friday at 3:30 p.m. ...

Elizabethton’s Loran Campbell is headed to the next level for basketball. She will sign Tuesday with Bryan College at 3:15 p.m. at the high school.

— — —

Dobyns-Bennett has recovered nicely from a tough 3-6 start. The Indians have gone 10-3 since then, and have moved into the No. 2 spot in this week’s Baseball Top 10.

Science Hill had a nice run to the championship game of a South Carolina tournament to earn the No. 3 spot.

Team W-L (Last week)

1. Greeneville 16-2 (1)

2. Dobyns-Bennett 13-9 (3)

3. Science Hill 14-7 (4)

4. Tennessee High 10-6 (2)

5. Unicoi County 13-9 (5)

6. David Crockett 11-9 (8)

7. Sullivan East 12-7 (9)

8. Elizabethton 9-5 (6)

9. Daniel Boone 12-7 (10)

10. Sullivan South 7-7 (7)

(tie) Unaka 12-3 (10)

(tie) North Greene 9-1 (10)

— — —

Unicoi County and Elizabethton are neck and neck for the second spot behind area frontrunner Daniel Boone in this week’s softball rankings. The Lady Blue Devils get the slight edge because of their recent 4-1 win over the Lady Cyclones.

Team W-L (Last week)

1. Daniel Boone 21-3 (1)

2. Unicoi County 23-9 (3)

3. Elizabethton 17-3 (2)

4. Sullivan Central 17-14 (5)

5. Science Hill 13-17 (6)

6. Dobyns-Bennett 11-15 (4)

7. Sullivan East 15-11 (7)

8. David Crockett 9-14 (8)

9. Unaka 7-8 (9)

10. University High 8-17 (10)